Morehead City, N.C.
July 8, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Those who attended the quickly called MHC City Council meeting held on Thursday, July 7th have been just witness to the most egregious display of cowardly, backroom politics since the Carteret County Commissions took the votes of the citizens and made the BOE election a partisan election after YOU voted it to be non-partisan.
Three members of a 5-member board decided that Ryan Eggleston, the city manager, who just last year was given an extension of his contract because of the confidence in his job performance, was no longer able to do his job.
Why you ask? Well, we would have asked had they not immediately voted to not allow public comments. Was that so that they would have time to get their stories straight and have the same talking points? Or were they afraid that the ones with higher aspirations of public office would cave after hearing the citizens speak?
Whatever the reason it does not justify the actions. I personally do not have higher aspirations for office, so my dog in this fight is purely “when you see wrong you speak up.”
My interactions with Ryan over the years have been pleasant; he has always been approachable and engaging when I had questions or needed clarification on something. His personality was always above board. I found him to be fair minded and when making decisions it was based on community input such as when the search for a new chief of police began.
Ryan reached out to the community and formed a diverse group of MHC Citizens to engage with each candidate chosen by the recruitment team. I can’t speak on behalf of everyone but I can say that I learned a lot about this process and what goes into selecting someone to lead our law enforcement community and fine candidate was chosen.
I feel that maybe we might need to do that with future candidates for city council. I am sure if we dig deep enough some of those currently sitting would be found unworthy. Ryan will be truly missed in our community but I also feel that he will be an asset to whatever community he lands in.
As for the future of MHC government, like our national politics it is frighting but lessons learned. WE (Citizens of Morehead City or any community) need to take a more active look in those WE choose to represent US. Not everyone is capable, some get into it for their own agendas, whether it be to increase their businesses, have insight on future development to financially benefit themselves, revenge for past deeds, etc.
Those we elect should be someone accessible to the community that will work to better the entire community, city or county, not just the chosen few or based on political affiliations (not all parties are right or above board).
We all currently have the right to vote (for some and how much longer that is yet to be seen) so let’s exercise that right and vote.
I for one have been misled and scammed by the candidates but that will never happen again. God bless our city and buckle up, this is going to be an interesting ride.
RAY TILLERY
