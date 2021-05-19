Emerald Isle, N.C.
May 16, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
During the 2020 campaign and subsequent to his election as our President, Joe Biden promised his administration would offer transparency to the citizens of this country. Just after four months of his presidency, I can surely say that I am rather perplexed regarding his administration’s transparency on some of the issues encountered to date.
One hundred and eighty thousand immigrants are illegally entering our country every month, and these numbers do not include the illegal crossings that are not intercepted by our border agents. Many of these immigrants were being packed into detention centers which were kept off limits to the US news media. The Biden Administration’s response was to state that there was no crisis at the border and that these crossings are only normal activity.
Only after the detention centers were emptied by transferring the occupants to other facilities within the US were pictures allowed to be taken in these detention centers.
NBC News recently stated in a report that “per the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index jumped 0.8% in April and that over the last 12 months prices have increased 4.2%, which is the fastest rise since September 2008.” Also, recent reports have noted lumber prices rising as much as 250% over the last year and the gasoline that I purchase down the street has gone from $2.09 per gallon four months ago to $2.84 this past Saturday (a 36% increase). Average new-car prices are up 10% over the last two years.
Yet our Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, recently stated that she “was not concerned about inflation becoming a problem,” though she added that there are tools to address it should that happen.
As most everyone now is aware, we are currently experiencing a gasoline shortage on our east coast. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency due to the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline which has created the shortage. Though, President Biden’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Graholm, recently assured us that there is no gas shortage, but a supply issue (“supply crunch”).
Someone please tell Secretary Graholm that when Americans can find no fuel for their automobiles, we really don’t care how she defines it (no gas is no gas). And when President Biden was asked whether or not that he was briefed regarding a possible ransom that was paid to the hackers in order to get the pipeline operational, his answer was “no comment.”
The cost of last summer’s riots is said to be approaching $2 billion and with deaths associated to the mayhem said to exceed twenty-five. The response from the Left was to call these riots “mostly peaceful” and to raise money in order to pay bail for the looters and arsonists.
There were approximately 4,000 people shot and 769 homicides in the city of Chicago in 2020. What is President Biden’s plan to address this horrific problem? To date, I’ve not heard President Biden or his VP Kamala Harris address this issue with a specific plan of attack. Though their administration does seem to favor taking away guns from law-biding citizens and defunding the police in order to appease those on the Left. Is this the solution?
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics just released the following information: the number of persons jobless less than 5 weeks is 2.1 million, the number of persons jobless for 15 to 26 weeks is 1.2 million, and the number of long-termed unemployed (27 weeks or more) is 4.2 million. Small businesses are struggling to fill job vacancies. Yet, President Biden suggests that there’s no evidence that the generous Federal unemployment benefit is the reason for keeping the unemployed from filling these jobs. I would love to see the facts that support his so-called evidence. Who making more on unemployment would be out actively searching for a job in order to bring in less money?
The only conclusion is that transparency, like beauty, must be in the eye of the beholder.
STEPHEN F. BACH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.