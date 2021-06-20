Brandywine Bay
June 17 , 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
The 1200 or so people who would become customers of Carolina Water Systems should fervently hope for their sake that the Carteret County Commissioners do not approve their bid.
I live in Brandywine which is serviced by Carolina Water Systems. My monthly water bill is over twice what my electric bill is. At no extra charge we get water that is often cloudy, has a very pungent odor and over time your glassware becomes smoky looking. Every ninety days or so they write you a letter saying they know their water doesn’t meet North Carolina State Water Quality Standards, but not to worry you should not have any health problems or concerns unless you drink it for twenty years.
MIKE RAGSDALE
