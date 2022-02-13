Morehead City, N.C.
Feb. 10, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
With regards to MHC politician D. Warrender and her comments made about me regarding the Webb Library and my letter to the editor questioning MHC Council members and their operation of secrecy and not fully disclosing what goes on to the citizens and taxpayers in Morehead City, NC.
First, my “Letters to Editor” are based on facts from people, town employees that are in most cases unhappy with the continuous propaganda (BS) from elected officials that operate most times in secrecy. Diane, you question the individual that gave me “The Real Facts” who wished to remain “anonymous;” be assured this person has the facts, truth. Yes, under the circumstances he requested to remain unknown, and I honored his request as I have done many times before in prior letters.
You stated how the 2006 council signed a lease for $1.00 a year for total of 99 years, and this amount was paid to the foundation during this time. You also emphasized that since that time the Town of Morehead City has spent more than $3 Million for operation and maintenance costs. When this was exposed, the Council stated the cost was $1 Million. Due to this $2 Million discrepancy, I am requesting that you and the MHC Council show the costs, repairs made and insurance reimbursement to the town.
Diane, in the real world, other than the Morehead City way of doing business, a legal contract cannot be broken 16 years later with 84 more years remaining on the contract. It is my opinion that the Webb Foundation could argue this with a 12-person jury as something is not right in this situation.
You state that the 2020 town council had attempted to negotiate with the Webb Foundation without success. One would think that with all the good things they have done with their contributions for the good of others, that none of the council members were really interested in resolving this issue and/or let their private opinions override the outcome of this.
Diane, perhaps if you and the other MHC council members operated more openly with your decisions in lieu of doing your business behind closed doors, quit the 3 to 2 votes in most cases, and acted like you care about the citizens’ desires and let the “minutes of each meeting be made public within 24 hours” after your meeting, your image of lying, no good politicians would improve greatly.
VERNON HILL
