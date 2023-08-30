Morehead City N.C.
August 28, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Please sign the petition and please attend the Morehead City Council Meeting at the new Municipal Building off Bridges St. at 202 S. 8th Street at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, September 12th to show our support for protecting the park.
Unbeknownst to many of us, the Morehead City council has agreed to pave part of Katherine Davis Park.
City council sees a need for increased parking, but has not considered seriously alternate locations for an increased number of parking spaces.
There is a citizen effort to inform the city council, to ask it to reverse the city's decision, and to protect the integrity of Katherine Davis Park.
Katherine Davis's two grandchildren, Jay Davis and Dr. Julianne Davis-Christ, DVM, both live and work in Morehead City.
They are requesting our names to be put on a simple petition to support rescinding the City's paving plan.
We can sign the petition in two ways: Email Jay@chalkandgibbs.com and simply ask him to add your name. Or call Jay Davis at 252-646-3386.
The Park is on land owned by Morehead City, once owned by the North Carolina Railroad and the State of North Carolina.
Katherine Davis was the matriarch of the Davis family which established and managed many businesses in Morehead in the early days. She fought tirelessly to protect and preserve the unique character of Morehead City.
In recognition of her extraordinary efforts, the city council named the park in the center of town after her.
As the city grows there is an increased need for additional parking in proximity to the waterfront, the site of major events like the North Carolina Seafood Festival and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and many small businesses.
There are existing reasonable alternate paved sites for increased parking, south of the railroad tracks on Arendell Street. None of those sites is a park. None of those sites was proposed to the city council as a location for increased parking spaces. The city should use various other means to increase available parking spaces. The options are numerous; including, for example: purchase using friendly condemnation of existing paved sites; leasing of existing paved sites, and/or cooperative agreements for existing paved sites.
The value of preserving open space and parks within our cities is vitally important, and recognized by city planners worldwide. Katherine Davis Park is one such invaluable resource we must protect.
This small gem of a park provides a beautiful, peaceful setting for residents and visitors to enjoy time in a green oasis in the middle of a busy town.
Obviously, the Bogue Sound waterfront does not need additional contaminated surface run-off from more pavement.
The present grassy lawn allows for rainwater recharge of the freshwater lens beneath the city.
So, please sign the petition.
And please attend the September 12th city council meeting. A packed city council chamber will show our city councilors that protecting Katherine Davis Park is vitally important.
PLEASE share this with others who care about our most special city.
B. SMITH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.