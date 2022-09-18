Newport, N.C.
Sept16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Help for animals shouldn't be so difficult to get. I recently sent a letter to Dr. Westbrook who has Newport Animal Clinic here in Newport. There is a colony of feral cats where some of Dr. Westbrook's clients live and we hoped he could help us with spaying and neutering to try to decrease the colony's growth.
A group of us were willing to pay a reduced fee. We could only afford to have one or two cats spayed or neutered each month, but that would cut down on so many litters of kittens and the colony's growth.
Dr. Westbrook is also on the Board of Directors of Carteret County's Humane Society, so that's another reason I reached out to him. I asked if the Humane Society perhaps had a program to help spay or neuter feral cats. His answer was a surprising NO.
If a vet who directs the Humane Society cannot lead me to anyone willing to help with the feral cat colony - which is well fed by neighbors, but constantly growing due to breeding, who can?
Does anyone reading this know any program that will help me spay and neuter feral cats at a decreased fee? Some are very tame. We would transport the cats up to two monthly and pay a fee to cover materials used or however they wanted to price. it. Just a price less that the current rate because we cannot afford it, but badly want to help these creatures.
CONSTANCE CORBETT
