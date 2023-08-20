Emerald Isle, N.C.
August 17, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I am hesitant to write this editorial for fear of being labelled a crusader. If I am thought of as a crusader, I hope I am thought of as one for Emerald Isle. However, I am done holding my tongue.
In my humble opinion. it is time to consider a change in leadership in the position of town manager. When the fire chief must count chairs and ask the overflow of residents to wait outside during a board of commissioners meeting because the maximum occupancy had been exceeded, that should be food for thought. More and more residents are concerned about our island and are coming to these meetings to have their voices heard. Many times, they leave feeling that their voices have fallen on deaf ears.
The Emerald Isle town manager, Matt Zapp, answered questions posed by residents and businessmen during the last board of commissioners meeting. Those responses were in an article recently published by the Carteret County News-Times. There are very few things as disappointing, discouraging and disheartening as half-truths.
In the recent News-Times article, Mr. Zapp touts the mutual aid agreement in 2019 with Newport to jet vacuum Emerald Isle stormwater drains after Hurricane Florence. However, the question as to whether the drains have been jet vacuumed since Florence still remains unanswered.
Additionally, the dates and records of when normal drain maintenance occurred in the last two years, could not be supplied by Mr. Zapp.
Also noteworthy, the town recently sent a letter to property owners on Cedar Street whose property abuts the Archers Creek Canal. The letter asked for their consent to pump more stormwater into a culvert that empties into the already obstructed, poorly flowing canal.
However, when those same property owners approached the town asking for the canal to be cleaned out, they were told that the cleanup of the canal was their responsibility. The Town's response echoed what Mr. Zapp told residents at the June board of commissioners meeting. The town will not maintain the Archer's Creek Canal. You can't make this stuff up.
It is important how the town maintains its stormwater drains, culverts, and the flow of the Archer's Creek Canal because it can affect FEMA's Community Rating System (CRS) that helps determine FEMA flood insurance rates on Emerald Isle.
I would like to see the town of Emerald Isle take the increasingly problematic stormwater issue more seriously.
JEFF WARD
