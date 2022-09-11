Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Sept. 7, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The University of North Carolina has committed to The University of Chicago's Flawed Support for Freedom of Expression, known as the Chicago Principles.
The Chicago Principles expressed the university’s commitment to “free and open inquiry in all matters” and guaranteed “all members of the University community the broadest latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn.”
Sounds good from the outset, but their position statement is somewhat deceptive. Don’t get me wrong, I’m 100% behind freedom of expression, but what is going on is the oppression of conservative ideas and expression at UNC.
Commendable. as it seems, if the school board wants to promote open dialogue on campus, it needs to take action to limit the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) bureaucracy on campus. Remember, this is the same UNC allegedly penalizing Asian American applicants while admitting black and white students with lower test scores.
UNC uses DEI evaluations for promotion and tenure. The university asks its faculty to state their commitment to politically-coded concepts that are hardly neutral, making it likely to penalize professors for expressing their genuine opinions. Mandatory diversity statements flow throughout the campus of UNC.
They require scholars to overhaul their teaching and research to match DEI's “social justice” agenda. In the education environment, UNC involves adherence to a mandated set of social and political views, especially those expressed by Ibram X. Kendi. Hardly neutral, I’d say. Kendi is an anti-racist false-prophet CRT professor, and DEI requirements conflict with UNC's commitment to freedom of expression.
University faculty's current job postings require applicants to submit diversity statements as part of their application process. In other words, UNC will only hire new professors if they can provide examples of how they will contribute to equity in an inclusive environment.
The Chicago Principles are continuing to spread across the US. UNC and the University of Chicago are the only two universities that have combined the Chicago Principles with the Kalva Committee Report. But that’s for another discussion. As is a conversation on the number of invited conservative or libertarian guest speakers that have seen protests pointed toward them, calls for violence against them, or cancellations from students and faculty members from universities around the country. Freedom of Speech, right?
Of course, what do we expect from a Woke University where Nikole Hannah-Jones joined the UNC faculty as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism in its school of Journalism in Media? Hannah-Jones is an ex-New York Times employee and champion of the 1619 project. Activist Hannah-Jones wrote in the student newspaper when attending Notre Dame University that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”
North Carolina is one of the country's most generously taxpayer-funded higher education systems, says Matthew Lambert, VP for university development at Georgetown University. Only Alaska and Wyoming spend more taxpayer dollars per student.
The message to the community from liberal UNC is pretty straightforward: “freedom of expression” means only the freedom to express your support for the reigning ideological doctrine. UNC is rewriting the Constitution.
MIKE PFAFF
