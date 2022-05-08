Atlantic Beach, N.C.
May 5, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Thank you, Ms. Schurer, for your May 4th Letter to the Carteret News-Times - “Save Valuable Time.” Your insightfulness from your position as a member of The Carteret County Women's Democratic Party has been duly noted again.
I’m glad to see you follow suit with the Liberal Elites on (1) quelling freedom of speech with those that have different opinions and views from yourself and (2) belittling Republicans as a whole.
You certainly have the Spin and Disinformation act down pat as you continue your efforts to misdirect folks of our county.
Everyone in this county, but you, understands that the New York Times reports with a left lean bias and based on studies by the Pew Research Center. Daniel Okrent, an ex-editor of the NYT, stated the paper does have a liberal bias, and Des Shoe, an NYT editor, said the majority of our readers are liberal. We just give them what they want to grab subscribers.
Since 1956, the NYT has not endorsed a single Republican nominee for president but has endorsed every other Democratic candidate. Instead of covering actual news, the Times prefers to promote its agenda to elect left-wing democrats to every office in the country.
You stated that the NYT sits on stories until they are verified, even up to a year until confirmed. I assume you mean when the NYT reported a DC Capitol police officer was “killed” during the January 6th riots “as being struck by a fire extinguisher.” Four months after their initial front-page report, the Times “quietly updated” their story on the back pages of their paper after a medical examiner ruled that the officer died of natural causes and did not find any evidence of internal or external injuries.
You also stated the NYT has won 132 Pulitzer awards. That's very true, but you failed to mention that the Pulitzer Prize is an arbitrary, frivolous, and subjective award.
After all, how do you measure news articles against each other? It’s not like a football game where the winner scores the most points. As a Washington Post editor, Kaiser said, “Pulitzer Boards are capable of brilliant good sense and egregious errors.”
If you check, you will see that when a journalist wins a Pulitzer, no matter what publication they worked for, it was during a time when their publication’s editor or publisher served on the Pulitzer Board. The NYT has had an editor on the Pulitzer Board since 1939.
And how about the NYT winning a Pulitzer for the “1619 Project” despite being riddled with historical inaccuracies? The 1619 Project didn’t have to be excellent. It just had to be politically correct and written by the right people at America’s liberal publication of record. The truth, as those with common sense already know, is that the Pulitzer Prize recipients are chosen through a lens of politics.
And who won a Pulitzer Prize for its false reporting on President Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign? It led to a dramatic suggestion that Trump conspired with Putin to help sway the 2016 election — a grand conspiracy that we now know never existed.
You mentioned and bragged about ten million subscriptions of the NYT worldwide in 2021. You failed to say how many of these subscriptions are “paid?” The Wall Street Journal has more paid subscriptions than the NYT in the US, and the WSJ is considered slightly right of center.
As far as Hunter’s laptop, I’m sure there is more to come, and the New York Times will not publish the truth.
So yes, Susan, you have a right to your opinions. You also have the constitutional right not to read Star Parker’s opinion pieces.
MIKE PFAFF
