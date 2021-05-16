Morehead City, N.C.
May 13, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
On Wednesday, May 19th, beginning at 5:30 the Morehead City Town Council will conduct a hearing into the request by property owners and developers to change the zoning of property in the Spooners Creek neighborhood, south of Hwy 24, from R-20 (Residential) to Commercial.
The neighborhoods of Spooners Creek, North Spooners Creek, Woodridge, and the Shores Condos (approximately 236 residences) are well aware of the noise and light pollution coming from the Wal-Mart, the Wal-Mart gas station and the Cypress Bay Shopping area.
To move commercial development directly across from these businesses into a residential area will only accelerate the noise and light pollution as well as possible runoff into Spooners Creek with the paving that will be necessary for commercial use. For those who live closest to or who border this property the detriment will be immeasurable!
Additionally, the number of deaths and accidents that have taken place in this high traffic area, without the added traffic that these businesses will generate, makes this location even more dangerous not only for those of us who deal with this hazardous traffic area daily, but for all who drive this section of Hwy 24.
The property owners and developers are currently shouting from electronic billboards that this commercial development will be better for our residential neighborhoods! In truth it will be the sellers of the property and the developers who will benefit and our neighborhoods will be never be the same.
The property owners and the developers are proposing a boat dealership and service business and an independent living facility, presumed to be three stories, in this approximately 23 acre, heavily forested, natural area. Those of us who bought and built in these neighborhoods, some several decades ago and others more recently, did so with the understanding that we were investing in R-20 neighborhoods.
The success of the boat dealership and the independent living facility does not depend on their being located in this specific area. Commercialism crossing the highway into a residential neighborhood like a wildfire spreading will not make our neighborhoods better by any stretch of the imagination! The south side of Hwy 24 from Open Door Church west to HoHo Village is strictly residential. If Spooners Creek loses its R-20 zoning, this will be just the beginning of the commercial sprawl for other nearby areas.
Communities everywhere have long established zoned areas to protect the integrity, rights and well- being for property owners and their homes. We respectfully ask those who serve on the Morehead City Town Council to protect these rights by maintaining our residential zoning.
JANE W. WOLFF
Spooners Creek- “Extraterritorial Morehead City”
