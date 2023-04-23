Otway, N.C.
April 19, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Why are underserved communities denied services? One can only ask the question. Three years ago, when Commissioner Chadwick was appointed to fulfill the unexpired term left by the death of Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, the Down East library was destined for closure. GS 14-234 is the reason the Board of Commissioners say they cannot allow a library to remain Down East but I disagree. The NC General Assembly made allowances for areas like Down East, in GS 14-234 d1 (ii) (1- 4)
The NC Treasurer, Dale Folwell ,had given an exception to fulfill the current contract that ends on June 30, 2023. I have spoken with Treasurer Folwell who stated he had given one exception, he didn't see a reason he wouldn't give another, if requested by the Commissioners. He did ask how Commissioner Mansfield felt about the situation and I told him I had not spoken with him.
On Monday April 17, 2023 a number of residents attended the commissioners meeting in hopes of saving our library. Many of us signed up to speak during public comments or so we thought. Shortly after the meeting started a motion was made to remove us from public comment and add the Down East Library to the agenda (item 11a). We were told this was so we could have more of a discussion rather than just 3 minute statements.
Unfortunately, this was not the case; it felt more like an ambush. Yes, we were given time and in some cases more than the 3 minutes but that's because some were questioned, spoken over and even accused of not telling the full truth. (video can be found at https://carteretcountync.gov/1170/Board-Meeting-Videos )
The commissioners stated they feel allowing Commissioner Chadwick to continue leasing the space to the county is unethical even if it is allowed by statute. However, how ethical is it to sit on your hands for three years knowing a service will be lost and do nothing? How ethical is it to question the residents about not finding a new location? How ethical is it to accuse residents about not caring until the 11th hour when they just found out on April 1st and how ethical is it to take a communities' tax dollars and give minimum services.
I have suggested to the commissioners a short term extension of the current contract in order for them to find a new location. I have also suggested they put a temporary classroom at Eastern Park until funding could be secured for a permanent multi-purpose building at Eastern Park. This building would include the library (books, computers, faxes, copiers) and classrooms the Health department, Community College and residents could use. A meeting room for seniors, sports, Girl Scouts and others such as Coffee with a Cop.
Most importantly the commissioners talk about ethics but then turn to usage. Is the library being used enough to justify the cost? What is acceptable? The 15 people a day is not enough; is 16, 20? Down East is an unique section of Carteret County; we span 30 miles and for some of our residents the distance to the next library is as much as 35 miles to Beaufort. The board of commissioners believe this is an acceptable distance. Perhaps the commissioners haven't noticed the price of gas.
When we spoke about poor internet access for our school children we were met with Commissioner Wheatly holding up a little black box, calling it a hot spot. He announced all school children could receive them from their school.
What Commissioner Wheatly failed to acknowledge is not all students in Carteret County go to the public schools. We have a large number of homeschool students, private school and college-age distance learners. He also stated they could go to any school parking lot and use the WiFi. Can you just imagine having 3 children in your car doing their school work?
Of course, Commissioner Cavanaugh held up his smart phone saying everyone has one of these and you can get all the internet you want, really?
Moreover, this is not just a Down East Library problem. When making their case concerning usages, it was pointed out Bogue Banks library had the next lowest usage. So, who's next?
DONNA WILLIAMSON
