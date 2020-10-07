Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Oct. 2, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Originally just wanted to say that I was having a hard time understanding people taking down Biden signs along the road and replacing them with Trump signs. What are you afraid of? How about you put up the sign that expresses your opinion and leave the other person’s alone. Signs are not going to decide the election, votes are!
But after reading some of the extreme opinions that are out there, in the course of trying to put this thought out, I now feel it is not so hard to understand. There are some very distorted and inaccurate views being expressed. So I suppose the inappropriate behavior is just a follow-on to the misguided thinking and beliefs.
I hope and pray we can move back in the direction of being more reasonable and less extreme in our beliefs, and regain a sense of fair play.
WORRIED AMERICAN
