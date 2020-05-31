Cedar Point, N.C.
May 27.2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I am not a conspiracy theorist or a black helicopter or tin foil hat guy . . . but I am admittedly a consumer of facts.
As of NC DHHS website's OWN data (pulled the morning of 26 May, which is a little more than 2 months from the first recorded COVID-19 death in NC):
~ 754 deaths total (693 of which are from within a known setting)
~ Of those 693, 401 occurred in nursing homes + 57 in residential care facilities + 15 more in prisons.
~ That leaves only 218 total spread over nearly 70 days that have occurred outside of those facilities. Or, stated another way, 3 per day in the state of NC total.
~ And, finally, zero (0) deaths in the age brackets of 0-24 years.
Those N.C. government-provided facts beg the questions :
1. Why are we looking at changing the school year in any way (K-12 or university)? Delays or constraints in sports? Partial time at school and at home for students? What is the educational impact? What is the impact to the family with two working parents? How does it help to have any school turn them away so they can go to another child setting like daycare? Or worse from a risk standpoint, be sent to the only other location they have for care as a family - the elderly grandpar-ents!? What is the impact to the psychology of the students from how the adults are reacting to the invisible enemy?
2. Why is any facility still closed vice versa trusting each business with the CDC-listed risk factors and us to behave as re-spectful citizens? A business being open and patronized is not a mandate for everyone to show up. If you are not comfortable, do not go. I would add that if you cannot respect others and the business' rules, also don't go. Businesses in the free market WILL develop ways to protect those at risk (spe-cial shopping hours or haircut hours or gym workout hours or equipment or a church service just for those at risk to afford them more space) if it is good for their business' bottom line - which it will be.
Sadly, we can't even have a fact-based conversation without taking political sides. Historically, the side we were ALL on was the side of "we, the people.” Can those in charge please trust us to get back to that patriotic place that makes America what she is? Please?
CONCERNED CITIZEN
