Morehead City, N.C.
April 7, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
In the 80's and 90's my job required me to make trips several times a year to our NY Sales office located on West 42nd St. in the McGraw-Hill building in Midtown Manhattan. There I would review our P&L results with the sales staff and cover any accounting or budget issues concerning the NY office.
I always looked forward to these meetings and getting together with a few of them later at a nice restaurant for dinner. After dinner we would walk around on the streets window shopping, and checking out watches and jewelry being sold on the street corners by vendors. We did not feel unsafe on the streets even though you rarely saw a policeman at night.
That would not be true today with all the crime in this city. The "Big Apple" has now become the "Big Gamble." The streets of NY are dangerous and this has severely hurt the restaurant business and the Broadway Theater business. Very few visitors want to risk their lives on the streets or subways of the Big City now.
As long as these radical Democrats are in charge things will only get worse in our major cities. We already see the damage being done to our nation’s economy by the current Democrat regime. A huge change from the prior administration where we had the best economy in years with full employment and no inflation to worry about.
Today it doesn't make sense to vote for a Democrat for any office if you care about our country. They don't care about you or they would be doing something about this economy that they ruined.
DAVE PATTERSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.