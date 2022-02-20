Carteret Strong, a phrase that defined the county’s resilience as hundreds of homeowners and businesses worked aggressively to recover from Hurricane Florence in 2018, is once again being expressed as the county recovers from another tragedy – the recent plane crash that took the lives of four East Carteret High School Sophomores and four adults.
Sunday afternoon a private plane crashed into the ocean just off Drum Inlet, taking the lives of six local residents-Stephanie Fulcher McInnis, her son Kole, her partner Hunter Parks, along with three of Kole’s friends, Noah Styron, Michael Shepherd and Jacob Taylor. Also killed in the plane crash were the pilot, Earnest ‘Teen’ Rawls, 67, and his son Jeffrey, 28, both of Greenville.
The shock of this event, as with any death, was and is stunning. It was magnified by not only the number of those killed but also with the loss of four young men who had been together for a special weekend duck hunting excursion that was partly financed by Mr. Parks, who was also the owner of the crashed airplane.
The outpouring of grief and call for support were immediate, which is typical of any close-knit community. But in the case of Down East Carteret County the immediate support and aid that flowed to the families impacted by the tragedy was unique and noteworthy.
There are 13 distinct communities that make up Down East which, to be geographically specific, starts at the North River Bridge and does not, as the media likes to identify, incorporate any of the towns west of that point.
These communities are populated by very proud and independent folks who are very protective of the image of their particular community to the point of being “frenemies” with all their neighboring communities. But when tragedy strikes such as the events of this past weekend, or in the case of a natural disaster, these individual communities come together to form a bond that is indestructible.
This past weekend’s tragic death of the four East Carteret High School students embodied more than a loss of close friends who had a world of opportunity ahead of them. It was a visceral cut into the very heart of a community of people who know an even deeper meaning of what it is to be “family.”
Two of the young men, Michael Shepherd, 15, and Jacob Taylor, 16, were from Atlantic. Kole McInnis, 15, lived in the nearby community of Sea Level and Noah Styron, 15, lived farthest away in Cedar Island. These youngsters shared more than just their love for duck hunting and school activities- they shared a special bond that is endemic in Down East. It is a cultural bond that is as much a part of their physical DNA as it is social.
That bond was instantly obvious the moment word got out about their deaths. Within minutes, Down East, almost like a living organism, went into defensive mode to protect and provide aid to the families impacted.
Karen Amspacher, Executive Director of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, writing for the Coastal Review, noted a Down East saying that “Down East is best when things are at their worst.” And that was the case as the news of the plane crash unfolded Sunday afternoon.
It is sad that the best in people and a community is most notable in cases of disaster and tragedy but unless there is some crisis that needs special attention, it is normal to take for granted the kindness and beauty surrounding us.
Now that Down East is taking stock of its loss there is a new awareness of the beauty of its people and its culture which says volumes about the benefits of being connected both socially and culturally. That connection has, thankfully, extended beyond the boundaries of the North River Bridge to all of the county and beyond with overwhelming support.
The families of the eight individuals who died in Sunday’s airplane crash will forever be changed. There is no adequate way to remove their grief other than to let them know that they are loved and supported as they move forward in life.
If there is a silver lining to this tragic event, it is that the public can see first-hand what makes Down East so very, very special. Yes, it is cultural and, we’re confident, science will someday identify the DNA that makes the community so unique. But there is also something magical about this unique community and its people; something that was not lost with the deaths of the passengers of the airplane but paradoxically exposed and that is, they are Carteret Strong.
