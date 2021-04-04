Discrimination and equity are the new buzzwords for politicians and the media today, but as N.C. Rep. Pat McElraft, has exposed in a bill she is championing, these concerns, phrases and the associated narrative apply only to those of us lucky enough to be born. They do not apply to the unborn.
Rep. McElraft, (R), representing the 13th house district of Carteret and Jones counties, along with Representatives John Bradford, Kristin Baker and Dean Arp, introduced H.B. 453 Wednesday. The bill entitled “An Act to Protect Against the Discrimination of Human Life,” seeks to ban “eugenic abortions” that are performed because of dissatisfaction with either race, gender or concerns about the diagnosis of Down Syndrome of the fetus.
The bill references the 1964 Voting Rights Act as its basic foundation noting, “Human dignity includes the inherent right not to suffer discrimination on the basis of eight innate characteristics, such as a human being's race, sex, or genetic characteristics, including any genetic abnormalities.”
In presenting the bill to the General Assembly, Rep. McElraft expressed concern that parents of children who are diagnosed with Down Syndrome while in the womb might choose abortion out of convenience and the fear of discrimination for the child. She noted, “It’s time to face the issue head-on and ensure that every North Carolinian is protected from discrimination before and after birth.”
As expected, the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL), which supports the country’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, immediately challenged the basis of the legislation. Tara Romano told a Raleigh News & Observer reporter that “…these types of arbitrary bans are part of a larger campaign to stigmatize abortion care, and make it more difficult for people to access the care they need.”
Ms. Romano’s remarks seem incongruous if not outright hypocritical considering she is not concerned with providing care for the unborn. This begs the question, who should be the recipient of this care? And, why not provide that care to the unborn?
It is not coincidental that Rep. McElraft and the other co-sponsors chose this week to release the bill since, in the Christian calendar, this is Holy Week leading up to the Passion or crucifixion of Jesus Christ, culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday. The timing provides a stark contrast of the focus on new life and re-birth as envisioned in Christianity on this holiest of celebrations and the fact that the country facilitates on average, 900,000 abortions annually.
Rep. McElraft not only challenges the basic tenets of the pro-abortion lobby which is more focused on convenience than life, she also challenges Christians to answer how they should respond to a culture that puts such a low value on new life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.