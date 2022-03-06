A recent report analyzing the decline in the state’s K-12 educational performance, resulting from the year of interrupted education in the state’s public schools during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now confirming what many have known for over a year, and yet there is no clear plan to solve the problem.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, partnering with the Raleigh computer software analytics firm SAS, presented to the N.C. Board of Education this week a detailed report on the educational performance of public school students following last year’s disruption, caused by the closure of in-classroom participation due to the pandemic quarantine. This report only applies to one year of the pandemic interruption and fails to take into account that public schools first closed their doors to students in March of 2020 in addition to the following 2020-21 school year.
Describing this report as “comprehensive and authoritative,” Dr. Michael Maher, DPI’s executive director of the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration, told the board it shows “that there was a negative impact for all students, for all grades for almost every subject.”
Jill Camnitz, a member of the board of education, noted that the impact of this most recent report was significant. “We felt like crying,” she told reporters after the findings were presented to the board. “It confirms what you knew was coming, but seeing the reality is very painful.”
The sudden concern about these results seems very tardy considering there were numerous studies, including the previous year’s End-of-Course (EOC) test results, detailing the education failures resulting from the pandemic.
In March of last year, a News-Times editorial noted that the fall 2020 EOC testing data showed that 54.5% of the state’s public school students lack proficiency in Biology compared to 42.1% in the previous year; in Math 1, 66.4% lack proficiency; and 54.9% lack proficiency in Math 3. There was slight improvement in English II for fall semester 2020 with only of 41.4% failing to show proficiency as opposed to 42% lacking proficiency in the previous year.
That editorial also noted that in February 2021, DPI Superintendent, Catherine Truitt told the board of education that school districts were reporting that up to 23% of their students were at risk of academic failure and not being promoted to the next grade level at year-end. The charter schools report showed a much better result, with little more than 9% of their students considered at-risk for not matriculating to the next grade level.
The indications of failures in the remote learning system were present at the end of the 2020 spring semester, following Governor Cooper’s closure of all public schools in March in response to Covid-19 pandemic fears. Parents, teachers and particularly students complained about a chaotic and poorly provided educational experience at the end of that semester but these concerns had little impact on the state’s education system.
Then a few weeks prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year, just three months after the disastrous spring semester, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper instituted restrictions for in-classroom instruction, forcing either full-time remote instruction or a hybrid version that involved only part-time classroom attendance, with the other half of the time being remote instruction.
As noted in last year’s editorial, the governor and the board of education failed to review the spring 2020 educational experience and subsequently did nothing to prepare for contingencies. It didn’t help that the governor waited until July 31, only three weeks prior to the schools opening, to decide which operational plans were to be used. This late announcement left the schools scrambling to prepare students, parents and teachers and left inadequate time to prepare for a system that has been an abject failure.
All of these facts have been pored over by politicians, educators and most importantly, the parents, for months and now yet another report verifies what Ms. Camnitz admits “everyone knew.”
So the question remains, what will the state’s education leaders do to remediate the problem? Studying reports does nothing to solve a growing problem; in fact, it expands the problem. In the business world this is known as “paralysis by analysis” and is akin to turning in tight circles and thus not moving forward.
The N.C. Board of Education, the DPI and local school boards need to develop a plan to assist all the students, and that includes the past two years of high school graduates, in improving their proficiencies. But at the same time educators and education leaders need to think imaginatively on how to improve the delivery of education for future generations.
The pandemic did disclose a lot of the failures in the current system and in the process it forced educators to become innovative. What is needed now is not more reports but action, innovative action, that will mitigate the lost year of education – it is doubtful it can be reversed – and develop new alternatives for educating our country’s next generation.
