Most of the attention of last week’s decision by the Supreme Court turning back affirmative action in college admissions and denying student loan forgiveness has been directed towards the social and cultural consequences for colleges and universities, but the real impact is financial. These two decisions have stripped institutions of higher learning of the safe harbors that have allowed them to raise their costs while lowering their standards without accountability- all done under the charade of social and cultural diversity.
The first decision, Students for Fair Admission (SFA) vs Harvard, which was combined with a similar case involving the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, tackled the concept of preferential admissions based on race. This case took on the obvious discrimination of applicants who would have been accepted either on merit or, in the case of students of Asian descent, were restricted because of their historic academic success. This latter reason is paradoxical since the purported purpose of affirmative action was to eliminate racial discrimination- the very thing these universities were in fact doing.
The second decision of note was the Court’s ruling that the president’s initiative to forgive a portion of student debt owed to the federal government is unconstitutional. President Biden initially sought to forgive all student debt for both federally backed and privately funded student loans. Due to the obvious illegality and disruption to contract law of this impetuous pronouncement, the president quietly altered his executive order to only involve federally backed loans for a maximum of $20,000 per student.
Even the unilateral decision to rewrite the federal student loan structure was questioned by his staff and legal experts on both sides of the political aisle, which the court confirmed.
Affirmative action has given colleges and universities cover over the decades as they simultaneously have given preferential treatment to legacy applicants whose parents, grandparents or close friends were alumni. Shortly after the court’s decision, this embarrassing fact became a public issue as students took to the streets in Washington D.C. campaigning against the practice.
Preferential treatment for legacy applicants has proven to benefit the financial future of the respective institution. Colleges and universities anticipate, and for good reason, that when they provide preferential treatment to the progeny of alumni, those alumni will go to greater lengths to support the institution through bequests and gifts.
According to a recent study, over 40% of Harvard’s white students were legacy admissions or had some other connection associated with employment with the university or with a major donor. A USA Today article by Alia Wong noted that the legacy component increases the chances of acceptance six times greater than a standard applicant.
Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Law for Civil Rights, a non-profit Boston-based firm, has filed a lawsuit against Harvard to stop legacy admissions. “Your family’s last name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit….,” the attorney told the USA Today reporter.
Despite these challenges to admission policies, the high minded charade will continue. Colleges and universities will employ legions of legal staff to find ways around the affirmative action decision by developing proxy standards to maintain the appearance of social activism while simultaneously catering to their major donors.
The student loan decision has an even greater impact as students now face the reality of having to fulfill their financial commitments which will only build resentment and dissatisfaction with their respective institutions. The aggregated amount of outstanding student loans, both federal and private, is estimated to be $1.78 billion, almost 7% of the nation’s 2022 Gross Domestic Product.
According to a 2022 US News & World Report study, tuition and fees at national universities have risen 134% on average over the past 20 years: 141% for out-of-state applicants and a whopping 175% for in-state students. These numbers far exceed national consumer price inflation for the same period of 65% as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Until this most recent student loan decision, institutions of higher learning have had no incentive to either economize or even consider the plight of their customers, knowing that Uncle Sam would be bearing the burden of collecting the debt, and would be ‘the heavy’ when it came time to demanding payoff. The colleges and universities were immune, they had their money; their only concern has been to keep the pipeline of applicants full.
But the looming student debt crisis and the changing job markets brought about by technological advancements have students underperforming financially. That fact, along with rapidly accelerating tuition for college degrees with diminishing financial benefit, are resulting in declining college applications, which in turn are threatening the financial security that these institutions of higher learning have enjoyed.
A March article by reporter Collin Binkley, appearing in Fortune magazine, noted that undergraduate college applications fell 8% last year, and the decline is continuing, resulting in colleges closing their doors permanently.
The combination of a more transparent and merit-based admission structure, resulting from the court’s affirmative action decision and the denial of free and unfettered funding coming from the taxpayers, is forcing colleges and universities to re-think how they will continue to operate. Since most of these institutions benefit in a variety of ways from state and federal taxes, they should respond by being more responsive to their customers, the students, and more transparent to their financial backers, which does include the public.
