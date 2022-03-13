As the state celebrates “Sunshine Week” March 13-19 this year, it is worth acknowledging the work of several state legislators, particularly Sen. Norman Sanderson (R), Pamlico County. He has worked tirelessly to reverse state policy that denies the public’s access to the reasons for the transfers, demotions or terminations of government employees for disciplinary reasons.
A recent article co-authored by Sandy Hurley, regional publisher of the Mount Airy News Group, and Bill Henderson, publisher of the Hendersonville Lightening, notes that the state has “ranked near the bottom of all states in the country when it comes to the public’s right to know” in cases of disciplinary action involving state government employees.
Sunshine Week, celebrated annually across the country in mid-March, was founded by the American Society of News Editors, to highlight the importance of open government and the public’s right to know about the actions of the government they elect and support financially.
Unfortunately, North Carolina’s access to the details on the professional performance of government employees is most often denied even within state agencies, in addition to the public writ large. This lack of access has resulted in numerous cases where wrongdoing or mismanagement by government staff, funded by taxpayers, has resulted in disciplinary action or dismissals without public explanation.
One good example is the Henderson County school district where a teacher was eventually convicted of sexually abusing 17 students, but only after he had been shuffled from school system to school system with no clear disclosure among the various school boards and administrations about his previous record. In this case, the Henderson school district where he was finally charged and convicted, had been denied full access to the teacher’s personnel file, which only came to light during his court case.
With the leadership of Sen. Sanderson, who now represents the newly redrawn 1st N.C. Senate district that still includes Carteret and Pamlico Counties, the state’s historic resistance to transparency of public employee records stands to change. He, along with Sen. Bill Rabon (R), of the 8th district and Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R), of the 31st district, sponsored and successfully ushered Senate Bill355, Government Transparency Act of 2021, to the legislative floor for a final vote.
Due to last minute resistance by major lobbying groups such as the NCAE, the State Employees Association of N.C. (SEANC) and the Teamsters Union, the bill was stalled in the state House in the final days before the legislature closed out voting on pending legislation. Fortunately for N.C. voters and taxpayers the bill is still alive and awaiting a final approval by the House leadership, after which it can be voted on by the full legislature in its upcoming short session.
This latest legislative effort represents the third attempt over the past 24 years to promote greater professional performance transparency for state employees. A similar bill was first introduced in 1997, co-sponsored by then Sen. Roy Cooper, now governor, and then again in 2011. Both times vocal opposition by numerous state agencies and departments caused the legislature to hesitate and the bills simply died.
Despite the heavy lobbying opposition to enhancing government transparency, Sen. Sanderson and the other sponsors of SB 355 have been rewarded for their perseverance and courage with support from various state groups such as the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association along with the UNC System which represents 80,000 employees, in addition to passage by the Senate.
North Carolina State Government is the state’s, and by extension the taxpayer’s, single largest employer with approximately 130,000 employees in various agencies, branches and universities.
Addressing the size of the state’s employee base, Sen. Sanderson noted recently that “in a system this big, people are shifted place to place instead of being fired,” and that the details showing reasons for transfer, demotion or any other professional adjustment do not always follow the employee.
Sen. Sanderson and his co-sponsors have, in the various comments supporting greater government transparency, noted the need to build trust in government. Based on the past year’s
experience with growing public frustration caused by confusing and conflicting information about the Covid-19 pandemic, distrust of government leaders and the various agencies has increased exponentially.
Senate Bill 355 can go a long way in opening the doors for more public trust if the legislature has the foresight and courage to pass this bill.
Ms. Hurley, president of the N.C. Press Association and Mr. Moss, who chairs the NCPA legislative committee, conclude their article about Sunshine Week, stressing the need for public pressure noting that now, in an election year, with every seat in the General Assembly on the ballot, is a good time to press the case for transparency in government.
“A fix for North Carolina’s legacy of personnel files locked in file cabinets sits on the goal line. Legislative leaders and the rank and file should be eager to punch it in,” they conclude.
