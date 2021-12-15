Five days before Christmas is not the time to be making major decisions that will impact the future of Carteret County, but that is the plan as commissioners will present the county’s new Land Use Plan (LUP), Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at the commissioner’s boardroom located in county administration complex, Beaufort. At that meeting the commissioners intend to present a 200-page plan, accept comments and observations from the public, and then consider voting to adopt the plan for final approval by the Coastal Resources Commission (CRC). Once that is done, the county’s future development will be set and will be difficult to alter until the next LUP is developed.
With all the distractions of the season, including many residents traveling or entertaining families and visitors, the timing of this presentation is both very inconvenient and even suspect. Added to this questionable timing is the lack of input from the county’s 11 municipalities.
The commissioners seem to have this process very much on the fast track and apparently want to move it along with as little interruption as possible. During the November planning commissioners meeting, described by News-Times reporter Elise Clouser as “possibly a record-short meeting” the board unanimously adopted the new LUP with very little discussion.
“This was reviewed by county staff and our hired contractors,” Ms. Clouser quoted planning commission member Will Rogers in his comments to the commissioners seeking approval of the plan. He continued, “…if this many stakeholders have been involved and their comments have been reviewed and updates made, I don’t see any reason we don’t move forward with (a recommendation).”
The Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) requires the twenty coastal counties to prepare a land use plan to guide land development consistent with the state’s environmental directives. The county’s municipalities are also in the process of updating their plans as well. Atlantic Beach concluded its plan earlier this year while the towns of Bogue and Peletier fall under the purview of the county’s planning process.
The county board, its staff and the county’s planning commission began review of the current LUP, which is now over 10 years old, with a citizen outreach meeting March 27, 2019. Since that meeting, as Mr. Rogers noted in his comments to the county commissioners, there have been numerous meetings with a variety of “stakeholders.”
But as noted in today’s News-Times, a recent survey revealed that a majority of the county’s municipal mayors and town administrators or managers have not been involved in the process and were not even aware of the Dec. 20 meeting. This should be troubling to the citizens of these towns since it indicates that they are not considered important stakeholders of an overarching plan that will impact their community.
But the blame does not reside with just the county commissioners, its staff or the planning commission. The county’s municipal leaders are at fault as well since they have known about the process for over two years and have not demanded a seat at the table, which indicates a lack of interest or vigilance.
Several town representatives, noting that they are themselves involved in developing land use plans, responded that they were unconcerned about not being part of the county’s process. Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman, acknowledging that neither he nor the town staff were aware of the Dec. 20 meeting, stated that he wasn’t concerned about the process. He noted that his town is going through the process and that, “The individual LUPs are a standalone planning document and serve the affected units of government and their planning needs.”
Indian Beach town manager Tim White and Emerald Isle manager Matt Zapp, echoed Mayor Brodman’s comments.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber was equally cavalier about the county’s plan stating, “I don’t believe it is really going to affect Newport. We have a lot of extra territorial jurisdiction. That will fall under our area, not the county’s.”
A review of the overall impact of the county’s plan should be a cause of concern for all the county’s municipalities as well as the residents in the unincorporated areas.
Quoting from the first page of the county’s LUP draft, under the heading of Community Concerns and Aspirations: “The Land Use Plan is intended to provide a framework that will guide local government officials and private citizens as they make day-to-day and long-term decisions affecting development.” That paragraph goes on to note, “The Land Use Plan will be used by local, state and federal agencies in CAMA permitting decisions, project funding and project consistency determinations.”
John Day, Beaufort’s town manager, acknowledged that he was not aware of the county’s upcoming public hearing and expressed concern about the need for continuity with Beaufort’s LUP now being formulated. “Ideally the two draft plans would be reviewed and compared by staffs and their respective consultants to identify similarities and conflicts, followed by discussions about conflicts, including public comment and whether and how these conflicts can be resolved,” he wrote in an e-mail to the News-Times.
Mr. Day’s recommendations are correct. After the commissioners present the newly drafted LUP they should consider the remarks of those who have the time in this busy season to attend, then send the draft to the county’s 11 municipalities to give them time to compare their efforts to assure continuity across the county, and then conduct another public hearing. Carteret County has operated effectively for the last 10 years with the current LUP; it can surely take a few additional months before concluding a new one that will have major impact on the county’s future.
