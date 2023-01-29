Just as the nation and the state wrap up National School Choice Week, Jan. 22-29, it is worth noting that the one organization most opposed to this concept, the Nation Educational Association (NEA) and its state affiliate the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), are increasing their funding to fight school choice.
For years the NEA, the nation’s leading teachers union has sought to eliminate all primary and secondary educational alternatives for students and their parents or guardians. By working to funnel all education activity through the public school system, aggressively fighting any alternatives, the union has been able to dictate to their administrators and their customers, the students, the finances and operations of schools.
If the teachers go on strike as they have done in years past, the schools close leaving parents, students and administrators with no options but to respond to the union demands. Thus, the possibility of alternatives greatly weakens the union’s strength.
Despite the admonitions from the NCAE that it is only a membership organization and not a union, it is an affiliate or subsidiary organization of the national union. The reason for this nuanced description is that North Carolina is a right-to-work state and the legislature, the primary funder of public education, is prohibited from negotiating with unions.
Kelly Mann, John Locke Foundation’s Grassroots Director, recently delineated how the NCAE continues to ignore its deep connections with the national teachers union and has supressed efforts to promote educational innovation, primarily through political influence.
“NCAE/NEA play politics,” she writes. “Contributions and endorsements are dedicated to a slanted agenda disregarding the views of the diverse membership. In 2022, NEA contributed $2,509,957 to Democrat campaigns compared to $24,000 to Republicans — about 100-1 in favor of Democrats. The political trend is not new and is consistent with the mission.”
Mann’s article quotes NEA president John Ryor, who bragged that the union’s goal is “to become the foremost political power in the nation.”
Among the successes so far for the union, according to Mann, is the implementation of the union’s resolutions that focus on goals totally unrelated to education and improved teaching conditions, such as promoting climate change curriculum and altering the observance of national holidays.
In North Carolina, the NCAE, albeit not a union, has shut down schools with teachers deserting their classrooms to march in Raleigh with the hope of intimidating the legislature. The effort failed, other than angering parents who were forced to find alternative activities for the children during the walkout.
In February 2021, as schools were reopening after a year and a half closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, NCAE president Tamika Walker Kelley listed a series of demands for school administrators to initiate before she would give her “members” approval to go back into the classroom. One of those demands was that the state cease investing in Opportunity Scholarships that are provided on a lottery system to modest and low income families to be used for tuition and school supplies to attend private schools.
The connection between the Opportunity Scholarship program and the safe return to the classroom for students and teaches following the pandemic is anybody’s guess, but it was an obvious political connection for the NCAE president.
Mann’s article provides further proof of that political connection noting that the unions have dedicated their resources “to obstruct education choice for students,” such as Opportunity Scholarships, Education Student Accounts and public charter schools.
In the case of Opportunity Scholarships, the state teachers union, which is supposedly not a union, joined a lawsuit challenging the scholarship program, arguing that it depletes funds from the state’s school funding. Contrary to that complaint, the legislature has intentionally separated the program from the state’s school budget, funding the scholarship program from the general fund with annual increases.
“Most recently,” she writes, “NEA attacked North Carolina charter schools. While parents’ and students’ demand for school choice is at an all-time high, NCAE works tirelessly to eliminate and obstruct options families choose for their students.”
Mann’s article notes that the real intention of both the national teachers union and that of its state affiliate is political control. “NCAE patronizes teachers with calls for raises and improvements to teaching conditions, while their actions prioritize politicians. In 2019, NCAE supported Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper as he vetoed a budget that included a 3.9% average raise,” she writes.
The support for the governor’s veto of the teacher raise was a conclusion by then NCAE president Mark Jewell who described the pay raise as “anemic.” That statement ignored the fact that teachers were among the few state employees being considered for increased compensation. But because it wasn’t what the union leadership wanted then it was acceptable to deny any benefits to the members- in essence to throw the members under the proverbial bus to create martyrs- many of whom could ill afford the experience.
Fortunately for the state, membership in the NCAE is declining, with only 17% of state teachers participating. Nationwide, the NEA has lost over 40,000 members in the past year and its membership rolls are at the lowest level since 2006.
Mann explains that “NCAE does not promote teachers and their profession but instead is an effort to gain influence and power.” Quoting former NEA general counsel Robert Chanin, she goes straight to heart of the union’s intention, “…it is not because we care about children, and it is not because we have a vision for a great public school for every child. NEA and its affiliates are effective advocates because we have power.”
The first step in defeating the NEA’s goal is to promote and fund school choice, otherwise America’s education is doomed to mediocrity managed by a power hungry union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.