Carteret County School Board’s decision Tuesday night to proceed with the closure of MaST, the county’s early college program, while not a surprise to most observers, was still a major disappointment to the hundreds of parents who support the program. The decision is all the more disheartening since the reason given for the closure was the lack of state support, which was solved with the passage of the state budget that includes $180,000 in annual funding.
In addition to being disappointing and disheartening, it is also confusing. The county school board is made up of partisan Republicans who, based on conservative principles, should have embraced the program as an alternative to the monolithic educational establishment.
Rather than courageously explaining their reason for this decision to the disappointed families and their students, the board voted to “temporarily” shutter the program when the current junior class graduates in 2023, after which another study committee can assess its value.
Considering the overwhelming success of Cooperative Innovative High Schools, (CIHS) with 133 in operation statewide, there are serious questions why another study committee is being convened. The board has already conducted one study, initiated late last year when the board made its first decision in a 6-1 vote to close the program effective 2023.
Creating another study committee is a political ploy to delay the final announcement in hopes that the program’s supporters and advocates lose hope and move on to other battles, therefore avoiding political repercussions.
But this decision could very well have even greater ramifications and political fallout in the years ahead, especially when the county seeks future support from the legislature.
The county school board has not only thumbed its nose at the parents and students desperate for innovative education (which coincidentally is the ‘I” in CIHS) it also was a rebuke of the legislature’s efforts to promote innovation in the state’s public education system. In Carteret County’s case this innovative effort came with ready cash- something all other counties would accept gratefully and graciously.
This vote to discontinue the innovative early high school program raises the specter of an even broader philosophical disconnect with conservatives in the legislature.
Tuesday’s vote indicates that all but one member of the school board, Katie Statler who cast the lone opposing vote, are more in favor of supporting the status quo in education and not innovation. This should be good news to the progressives and liberals in the state, such as the NCAE, who have fought against educational innovation at every turn.
Since Republicans gained a majority in both chambers of the legislature, beginning in 2010, there has been an ongoing political war between progressives who want more funding for the traditional school system while at the same time fighting efforts to promote innovation in education and alternatives for those parents and students desperate for options.
Despite a highly financed and politicized resistance by the national teacher’s union, represented by the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) which claims not to be a union but is a recognized chapter of the national organization, the legislature has successfully introduced a variety of school initiatives acclaimed by parents, students and even educational leaders.
Over the past 10 years the legislature has lifted the cap on public charter schools. Originally limited to 100 public charter schools statewide, there are now 204, providing educational alternatives for 8% of the state’s school age children. The legislature has successfully funded and expanded Opportunity Scholarships, providing thousands of low income families financial assistance for alternative schooling. And in 2012 the legislature passed the Innovative Education Act that matches high schools with either public or private colleges, to include community colleges.
The CIHS program is particularly noteworthy because its target is a wide array of students, including those at risk of dropping out, first generation college students and students who will benefit from advanced learning experiences.
The state’s legislative leadership, at the request of the county’s two representatives, Sen. Norman Sanderson, (R) Pamlico and Rep. Pat McElraft, (R), Emerald Isle, made special provisions in the 2021-2022 budget to provide an annual stipend of $180,000 specifically to underwrite the MaST program. This obviously does not impress the county’s school board and the money will be turned back to the legislature, possibly to be used by a county that is more interested in broadening the education landscape for its community rather than shrinking it.
Hopefully the school board will have the courtesy to thank the two legislators for their efforts and the General Assembly for its generosity. And in the process, maybe they will explain the reasoning for their very shortsighted decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.