History is vital for the sustainability of our society, culture and nation and as such it is appropriate to recognize and applaud the success of the Carteret County Historical Society as it and its numerous volunteers celebrate 50 years of focused attention in archiving the county’s vibrant history, spanning 300 years.
Over the past decade our nation’s history has become the core target of the ultra-left progressives seeking to rewrite it by the removal of monuments, historical markers and most recently with the introduction of Critical Race Theory in public school curriculum. All of which is being done in an effort to support a modern narrative of oppression and human failure.
There is no question that mankind’s history is replete with failures but it is also a record of our successes at overcoming human foibles and natural events that are outside of our control. The record of these failures and successes are vital guideposts as we continue to march into the future. These facts should not be subject to rewrite and adjustment to support a current narrative, but rather should be curated and respected for the understanding they provide.
George Orwell, one of the greatest authors of the 20th Century, remarking on the importance of history to society wrote, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Fortunately, because of the efforts of local history advocates such as members of the Carteret County Historical Society, our community has a better understanding of its heritage as those who built it struggled with a myriad of forces, both human and natural. The archiving of our county’s history gives both current residents and visitors a better understanding of what has guided us to this point in time and often times provide answers to the question, ‘why?’.
Carteret County is steeped in history as anyone who visits the new exhibit at the county’s History Museum in Morehead City will instantly see. The museum’s director and curator, Steve Anderson, noted in Sunday’s News-Times article by Cheryl Burke, “I’ve attempted to overwhelm one’s senses with a staggering array of images, objects, and topics that make up this county’s extended history.”
It is not only the visuals that are important but the stories behind those visual displays that Mr. Anderson, along with a variety of volunteers, have archived. Rodney Kemp, an active historian, raconteur and local celebrity, is featured in a 30-minute film entitled “Rambling with Rodney Through Carteret County.” In the film, Mr. Kemp tells stories about the various regions of the county to include some of the unique personalities in each region.
Three hundred years of dynamic historical events have definitely shaped our county. Experiences such as major hurricanes and other natural events that forced the county’s first settlers to abandon Ocracoke, Core and Shackleford Banks have played a role in the county’s economy and cultural development. These experiences were further honed by numerous conflicts such as the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, both World Wars, and the Depression along with a variety of political and cultural pressures impacting the nation and the world.
In spite of all of these external pressures Carteret County continued to develop a community personality that to this day is unique to the rest of the state. It is this special quality resonating from the county’s various regions that is on display at the History Museum and as a result a visit to the history place should be more than a destination. It should, instead, be the beginning of a journey that involves traveling to each of the regions of the county to gain a more detailed understanding of the very soul of the county and its people.
Carteret County is rich with both natural and historic assets, such as the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Cape Lookout National Seashore, Beaufort Historic Grounds and Fort Macon State Park, just to name a few historic sites. And just like the efforts of the Carteret County History Museum, each of these historic sites further enhances the experience at the county’s museum.
As visitors enter the museum they will see a large panel detailing the 50-year progress of the county’s Historical Society entitled “Anchoring Our Past to the Present.” But the more appropriate title might be Anchoring Our Present to Our Past, for it is the past that has influenced and directed us all to this point in time as the county’s Historical Society has so admirably done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.