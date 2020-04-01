As the state, the country and the world worry about saving lives of those people exposed to the COVID-19 virus, we have to question why N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein would want to focus on the removal of life for the unborn. Stein and 20 other Democrat state Attorneys General signed a group letter sent yesterday to Secretary Alex M. Azar II, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) asking that abortifacients and other abortion proce-dures be allowed in spite of their elective nature.
The letter authored by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra opens, “We write to request that you increase access to reproductive healthcare, including safe and legal abortion, during this pandemic. Specifically, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) considers policy changes in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency, we urge you to waive its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), or use FDA enforcement discre-tion, to allow certified prescribers to use telehealth for Mifepristone, the medication abortion prescription drug. The REMS create unnecessary delays for women who need access to time-sensitive healthcare and force them to travel unnecessarily”
This letter is an example of the tone deafness of the ultra-left. As the country is embroiled in one of the most significant health challenges of this century, one that may rival any in the previous century as well, our attorney general is now worried about abortions. The letter was written in response to Republican Attorneys General who have described abortion as non-essential and distracting needed medical attention away from the more pressing needs of the health community as it fights the onslaught of COVID-19.
To focus on the crises caused by the pandemic, DHHS has identified abortions, either by surgical procedures or by abortifacient, as elective procedures. And while we acknowledge the inconvenience this designation may pose for the abortion industry, any effort to take a life, even that of the unborn, is a shocking contrast when it is compared with the life-saving efforts being stressed today.
At one moment government officials are telling us to be inconvenienced, including no elective medical procedures, and then Attorney General Stein signs his name to a letter asking that the elective procedure of abortions be allowed to continue.
The action of our attorney general and his 20 Democrat cohorts to promote the removal life of the unborn while at the same time taking extreme efforts to constrain the public for the purpose of saving life, is at the very least confusing, but most definitely hypocritical.
