N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s recent veto of Senate Bill 364, which restricts compelled speech, regulating how state employees can talk about social, cultural and even political issues, shows the very illiberalism of the so called liberal or progressive movement. His veto was quickly overridden by the state Senate on Monday and now awaits a predicted override vote by the house chamber which has a supermajority as well.
What is most disturbing is the governor’s reasoning for his veto.
“In North Carolina, the diversity of our people is a strength,” Cooper stated as he announced his veto decision. But then he went on to say, “This legislation (S.B. 364) attempts to eliminate the training that can help us understand the unconscious bias we all bring to our work and our communities.”
To justify his veto, the governor made note of a House debate in May during which Rep. Jeff McNeely, (R- Iredell County), who is white, made mention of the academic success of Rep. Abe Jones, (D-Wake County), an African American who attended Harvard University. During a comment on the House floor, McNeely questioned if Jones’ acceptance to Harvard was because of his ethnicity and his athletic abilities. He was on the university’s track team.
The remark was quickly rebuked by members on both sides of the aisle and shortly after, Rep. McNeely apologized for what many thought was a race based question. There was no concern or comment about the other aspect of the question, that Rep. Jones’ athletic ability may also have played a role in his acceptance at the prestigious Ivy League school. But that question doesn’t fit the public narrative that race is the defining factor in debate, decision making and thus the thought process.
Describing this event, Cooper said, “Instead of pretending that bias and racism don’t exist, the legislature should instead encourage training that can help eliminate discrimination so we can work toward common goals.”
What is confounding about the governor’s reasoning is his value of diversity while requiring conformity of thought. The two concepts are polar opposites. Diversity by its very nature comes from different beliefs and thought patterns, which in turn creates a diverse society and culture.
Apparently in Cooper’s world thoughts can and should conform to some absolute standard. The question is, who or what will determine these standards?
One of the most famous dystopian novels, and recently most referenced, is George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the novel Orwell describes a world (think North Korea, Russia or China) in perpetual war that requires constant mass surveillance and controlled behavior.
Big Brother, the dictatorial leadership, develops four ministries that the author ascribes with paradoxical names to explain their purposes: the Ministry of Truth is focused on perpetuating lies; the Ministry of Love is concerned with torture; the Ministry of Peace perpetuates continuing wars; and the Ministry of Plenty which seeks to maintain a starvation economy.
None of this can happen without public submission and that comes about through constant surveillance and thought control monitored by the Thought Police, a group determined to suppress any ideas or thinking that deviates from the state’s principles.
While Cooper has not proposed to initiate a similar program, his expressions of thought conformity are an incremental approach to institute thought control by denying jobs or access to services based on a required answer to questions. And, in those cases where there might be some deviation of thought, state employees can be “trained” to get their thinking and opinion on the right track.
In 2021, North Carolina State University began requiring applicants, both administrative and educational, to affirm their commitment to “building a just and inclusive community.” In February the UNC system’s Board of Governors became aware of this requirement and quickly took action, preventing colleges from requiring answers to questions about beliefs and opinions on current issues, in order to gain employment or even admission as a student.
The fact that this program was instituted within the state’s university system where diversity of thought should be promoted, is in itself frightening. Obviously the education system is the first stop for indoctrinating future generations in accepting the need for conformity of thought.
The very existence of this program in the state’s university system gives credence to the governor’s observation that group think is something that should be trained and thus belongs in the educational setting.
The Board of Governor’s response was picked up by the legislature in March with the introduction of SB 364, “Nondiscrimination and Dignity Work Act,” which prevents state managers from asking job applicants about their “beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition of employment.”
In his veto announcement, Cooper points to the “unconscious bias we all bring to our work and our communities.” One wonders what biases concern him- a bias toward the kind of cars we drive, the schools we support, the political parties we join or the legislation we initiate?
For a liberal, progressive governor who promotes diversity in the workforce and the need to diversify our economy, while at the same time promoting group think, is a confounding issue but a telling one. This is an example of “doublespeak” as described in Orwell’s novel, which is best defined as euphemistic and ambiguous language intended to disguise what is the real intention of the speaker.
Contrary to the words he uses, Cooper is not interested in diversity, but conformity with group think. Fortunately, there are still independent thinkers in the legislature. But should the governor get his way, there will be little diverse thinking in the future, which will result in dire consequences as described in Nineteen Eighty-Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.