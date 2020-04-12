Elected officials at the municipal and county level are facing issues that have little historical precedent as the country responds to the current pandemic. While there have been other major health scares in the recent decade, none of those earlier viruses have transferred with the ease and speed of the COVID-19 virus. This new contagion puts local officials in a position of trial and error as they seek to protect their communities.
As to be expected in this hyper-intense environment, these officials and their decisions are being challenged at every turn.
A March 20 decision of the Dare county commissioners restricting access to beach properties by non-residents in response to the pandemic threat has resulted in a federal lawsuit by six out-of-state property owners. The lawsuit is an understandable response considering the property owners are taxpayers and are being denied access simply because they don’t qualify as permanent or local residents.
Last week the mayors of the four county beach towns - Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle - instituted a variety of actions including restriction to the beaches,, restrictions on short term rentals, curfews and quarantines for new arrivals. Beaufort mayor Rett Newton restricted access to that town, requiring entry passes.
All of these decisions have created a flood of criticisms from both supporters and opponents. Those supporting the decisions complain that the mayors and town councils are not aggressive enough in restricting access. The opponents argue just the opposite noting that these restrictions are unnecessary and most likely illegal.
The necessity of these decisions is being dictated by the circumstances within each community and the data the towns are reviewing. The beach towns are fearing a rush of tourists as we celebrate Easter weekend, an historically busy time for travel to the area beaches. Beaufort, likewise, is responding to the growing traffic of visitors to the historic town. All of these towns are concerned that the rush of visitors could result in the virus cases peaking in their respective communities, overwhelming medical services and jeopardizing their year-round residents.
These town officials also recognize the economic impact of the virus as the state and country sequesters to reduce the possible transmission of the virus and thereby reduce both the number of cases and eventually stopping the contagion. This “stay at home” effort is devastating the national economy and the local economy as well.
Government leaders in the beach communities are painfully aware of the social and economic impact of these intense restrictions. They also realize that perception, right or wrong, becomes reality. The faster the country and the region create a perception, based on the numbers of COVID-19 cases diminishing, the quicker the economy will rebound, particularly the tourism economy which is so important to our region.
The necessity of the decisions will be determined by historical perspective. After the pandemic passes, and it will pass, a full review of the facts and subsequent decisions will be tested. The legality also will be determined in the courts.
Armchair quarterbacking is always easy but not always right and definitely not effective. And that is what many elected officials are facing today.
In the current climate local mayors and town boards don’t have the luxury of 20-20 hindsight. By the very nature of being volunteer leaders they are generalists, attempting to make the wisest decisions possible for their communities and for that reason should err on the side of caution.
