“Be careful what you wish for, you may get it.” This admonition is often used as individuals or groups seek something with intensity only to discover that once the product or service is acquired the winners regret their success.
This may easily apply to the victors in this week’s mid-term elections. The winners will face daunting challenges nationally and internationally that will demand immediate positive action.
As the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic both international and national economies are struggling. British economists are forecasting a two-year recession for the United Kingdom. The Brits are not alone in this situation. Despite the predictions of the Biden administration and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, most economists and Wall Street aficionados are forecasting a recession for the U.S. beginning in 2023, if not sooner.
The recession, combined with out-of-control inflation that is devastating both domestic and national budgets, will lead to significant pain for most Americans and is sure to further damage the world economy. Stopping this downward spiral will be very difficult and politically costly.
The economy is only one of numerous challenges Congress and state legislatures will face once the election dust settles. There are increasing threats of worldwide issues that will influence the lives of all Americans as well as the rest of the world’s populations.
The war in Ukraine is the most obvious hot spot, but the growing interest of Iran to become the major influence in the Middle East has the potential of upsetting not only the peace in the region but access to the oil reserves that are critical for most of the world’s energy needs.
An aggressive Iran not only threatens the Arab countries but it also heightens tension with Israel as well as Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Though there has been little news about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the fact remains that he desires to recreate the Turkish Ottoman Empire which once controlled most of Europe.
At the same time that wars and threats of wars are continuing in Europe, both North Korea and China are flexing their military muscle, threatening South Korea and Taiwan respectively. All of these factors represent the need for heightened military readiness, at a financial and political cost, on the part of those nations interested in maintaining a more peaceful and stable world.
Wars and economic conditions are only the beginning of the international issues that threaten world peace and thus peace at home. Little has been said about impending food shortages caused by the interruption of agricultural products from Ukraine and Russia as a result of their war.
According to the UN Agricultural report, in 2021 either the Russian Federation, Ukraine, or both were the top global exporters of wheat, barley, maize, sunflower seed and oil. Russia was at that time the world’s top exporter of nitrogen fertilizers, the second leading supplier of potassium fertilizer and third in phosphorus, all of which has been interrupted by the war and associated sanctions.
Adding to the potential of the international food crisis is that of the U.S., which is experiencing historic droughts in the Midwest and west coast that is reducing food stock for animal feed as well as produce for the grocery shelves. In Florida, the opposite event of Hurricane Ian produced too much water which has devastated much of that state’s agricultural industry.
Against the backdrop of these very real and tangible challenges, elected leaders now heading to state and federal offices must contend with a very partisan and highly divided electorate who, lacking any serious leadership, will become even more divided.
What is needed immediately are elected officials who will refocus on the quantifiable objectives of putting the country on a more stable course. There has been too much emphasis in recent campaigns on identity politics, stressing the “ists” (racist, sexist) and “isms” (anti-elitism, jingoism, narcissism) in political discourse.
American author Ruy Teixeira, writing for The Atlantic, noted in an article entitled “Democrat’s Long Goodbye to the Working Class,” contends that the Democrat party’s reliance on identity politics is the core reason for its decline over the past two years.
He explains that it was successful for Hilary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 as she worked to defeat independent Bernie Sanders who was running for the Democrat nomination to oppose the Republican candidate Donald Trump. “For Clinton, turning to identity politics was a way of making Sanders seem out of touch (with the voters),” Mr. Teixeira writes.
This use of identity politics has quickly devalued the Democrat message. In reaction to President Trump’s belligerent and often times aggressive remarks, Mr. Teixeira notes, “The growing cultural left linked this to its radical critique of American society as structurally racist, hostile to marginalized communities, and embedded in a rapacious capitalist system that will destroy the planet.” This, the author contends, is now a losing message for voters.
Now that the economy is in shambles, brought on by state and federal overreach, and the world is moving in a direction of major conflicts that are sure to embroil the U.S., the time for a more productive and forward focused leadership is needed. There is little patience remaining among voters for a continuation of the status quo of finger pointing.
It is often said that “To the victors go the spoils.” With the conclusion of the 2022 elections there are no spoils to be had, only hard work. And that work must start immediately.
