"Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury," "No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos." Those were the words of President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech and yet his words and his action as president since that event 10 months ago have done more to divide rather than unify the country.
The president doubled down on his effort to further divide the country in a speech Thursday announcing that the Labor Department will soon require all employers with 100 or more employees to implement Covid-19 vaccination requirements for all of their employees.
As is the case of political bullying, if the public doesn’t buy the policy decisions, then the next best alternative is to force compliance through regulating compliance. That is what is happening with this emergency ruling; if the employees don’t comply then regulate their employers to force compliance.
It’s obvious that the president has lost the historical context of the country. It’s very foundation was predicated on a resentful populace, the colonists, who were so frustrated by a disconnected and overreaching government, the British Parliament and Crown, that they revolted and formed a more perfect union of the people for the people.
As the president’s mandates are being formulated rebellion has already begun. Earlier this week the Chicago police officers union recommended that their members defy the city’s mandate that requires Covid-19 vaccination or submission to semi-weekly testing. They had until Friday to provide their vaccination status or be placed on unpaid leave.
In New York, hospital workers as well as other emergency service personnel statewide were threatened with dismissal if they refused to be vaccinated. The result is that many are choosing to force their employers to take dismissal action with the anticipation of being part of a large and divisive class action suit, on the premise that their forced removal is unconstitutional.
In Seattle, where police have been a political target for defunding, the city’s police and fire departments are preparing contingency plans, as those already understaffed services will become even more problematic due to resistance to vaccination requirements.
It is worthy of note that the very agencies dedicated to administering lawful orders of government are now ignoring if not out-right disobeying government mandates. This only promotes contempt of the law, which diminishes the rule of law concept and civil obedience. Government at every level should take note of this fact.
In his Thursday speech President Biden admonished those who are hesitant or resistant to the vaccine stating, “Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us.” His remarks totally ignored the nation’s historical distrust and unwillingness to obey an overreaching government, particularly a government that is proving on a daily basis that it is disconnected from the governed.
The Biden administration is already dealing with disastrous decisions that have created resentment not seen since the Carter administration: a miserably failed exit from Afghanistan resulting in lost respect and confidence among world leaders, rapid inflation due to falling reserves in every sector, and now a labor market that is deserting the private sector with the confidence that government welfare support will continue. And now the president is compounding the labor problems with heavy handed dictates that are counter to one of the very principles of the country - personal responsibility.
The conclusion of this, and a litany of other dysfunctional decisions from the Biden administration, is that the president’s concept of unity is total government control of the populace as seen in China and Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.