Almost three weeks have passed since Norfolk Southern Railway initiated a control burn of spilled chemicals, particularly vinyl chloride, as a result of a train derailment in rural E. Palestine, Ohio. Despite the admonition by state and federal officials that all is well, the residents are fearful of returning to their homes.
Unfortunately, the public fear is exacerbated by public distrust of the very officials claiming that the area is safe, as residents point to the death of farm animals and pets littering their yards, and a continuing litany of persistent ailments such as headaches and breathing difficulties.
In response to those physical complaints, the state has initiated a health monitoring program for the residents and now, after expressed complaints and fears by the town’s residents, environmental offices will test private wells. Railroad officials and the state authorities claim the municipal water system to be safe but serious doubts remain.
The slow and almost casual response, particularly from federal officials such as National Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and EPA Secretary Michael Regan, as well as Norfolk Southern executives, only served to strengthen the dissatisfaction and distrust by the E. Palestine community. And it is this growing distrust of those state and federal officials and their agencies that has far greater impact than the spill itself.
Considering that Norfolk Southern is the primary tenant on North Carolina’s state-owned 317 miles of train track coursing from Charlotte to the State Port in Morehead City, the question that we should ask is, could an event similar to E. Palestine happen here? The answer is yes, and when it comes to obtuse government response, it has happened many times.
North Carolinians can sympathize with these fears and distrust of government agencies responsible for protecting the public. The most glaring failure is the Marine Corps Station Camp Lejeune water system that was contaminated for 35 years before the Marine Corps and U.S. Navy were forced to acknowledge the problem.
Because of the N.C. Port facilities in Morehead City and Radio Island, the county has, on numerous occasions, discovered that highly toxic and explosive products were either already being shipped through the port or were destined for trans-shipment.
The port’s close proximity to open ocean a little more than a mile from the pier and its relatively secluded location behind two primary barrier islands, Shackleford and Bogue Banks, makes the Morehead City facility a convenient facility for commercial shipping, particularly for bulk products such as phosphate, tobacco, lumber and chemicals.
The nearby Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was at one time a major player for the port as ships offloaded aviation fuel into storage tanks on Radio Island, which was then transported by rail to the air station. That Radio Island facility became a national story Sept. 26, 1961 when the fuel tanker U.S.N.S. Potomac caught fire and exploded on that Tuesday evening as the ship was offloading fuel to the nearby storage tanks.
The explosion was felt for more than two miles, and the subsequent fire burned into the night and part of the next day with a billowing cloud of smoke. Parts of the ship were still on fire five days later when salvage operations were initiated. The bow section of the destroyed vessel remained near its mooring for another two years before it was finally removed.
As the use of the fuel tanks on the island declined, the state’s Port Authority and Economic Development Commission sought to find other products that could be shipped through the port including a variety of toxic agricultural chemicals and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), all of which the county successfully resisted.
In 2011, the state attempted to build a sulfur melting facility on the Morehead City port property, which was stopped once the state had to go public with the plans just days before final environmental approval was to be granted. That effort was so contentious that N.C. Gov. Bev Perdue held a press conference in one of the port’s warehouses to apologize for the lack of public disclosure that, had a legal notice not been required, would have put the odiferous melting plant right next door to the Morehead City Yacht Basin.
As is a common refrain, “life happens,” which is to say that accidents happen even under the best of circumstances. At this point there are numerous theories about the Ohio derailment and certainly Norfolk Southern is concerned and they are being proactive in their response.
But what is obviously missing after three weeks of complaints is a response from state and federal authorities who have only now begun to show concern. A week after the accident government officials, despite concerns from the residents, said it was safe to return home. Only after continuing complaints and public views of the billowing black smoke, did officials finally show up to examine the scene.
Interestingly, Transportation Sec. Buttigieg has yet to appear. Likewise, there has been no interest shown by President Biden, which is remarkable considering his contention that his late son Beau contracted cancer as the result of toxic fumes emanating from burn pits during military service in Iraq, a situation similar to that in E. Palestine.
As the residents of E. Palestine are experiencing and as has been seen firsthand here in Carteret County, government agencies responsible for the health and welfare of their communities, local state or national, are often times late or resistant to responding to the aftermath of disasters.
The conclusion of this recent disaster, one that has been followed by several other train accidents since the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment, is that local communities are going to have be more aggressive in dealing with transshipments of products in any form- rail, ship, pipeline or truck. Waiting for government oversight will always be a long wait, and the results will be questionable at best.
