Carteret County’s Beach Commission was the subject of two major stories this week that give added emphasis to the benefits the county, the region and the state receive from this special commission and its executive director, Shore Protection Officer Greg ‘Rudi’ Rudolph.
The first story was the report by the commission of record setting September tourism tax revenues of over $1 million. The second story, one that deserves special note, was recognition by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) and the Division of Coastal Management staff that the county’s beach commission is a worthy model for other coastal communities.
This second story only confirms what many tourism and policy leaders in the community have felt for years - that Carteret County is a pioneer in beach management and tourism promotion.
Meeting via WebEx Wednesday, the CRC reviewed the results of the past two decades of management and nourishment on the county’s beach front. During the meeting, the commission praised county officials, County Shore Protection Manager Rudolph and Bogue Banks town officials for “their comprehensive plans to keep beaches maintained and nourished.” Following a Division of Coastal Management (DCM) presentation on the county’s beach nourishment program, both DCM staff and the CRC board members expressed interest in using the county’s program as a model for other coastal communities in the state.
This success did not come about by happenstance. It was the result of forward thinking community leaders who, more than 20 years ago, saw the value of the county’s beaches and worked to protect and expand this natural resource.
Under the legislative structure allowing for the county’s creation of a room tax, the TDA shares the revenues 50/50 with the county’s Shore Protection Office. That portion of the room tax revenues dedicated to the TDA is used for promotions and advertising, while the remaining 50% goes to beach nourishment and waterway projects directed by the Carteret County Beach Commission.
The commission, consisting of two representatives from each of the Bogue Banks towns, two at-large representatives and one from both the Tourism Development Authority and one from the County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in October 2001 under the leadership of then Indian Beach Mayor Buck Fugate. At the next meeting in November, the board selected Greg “Rudi” Rudolph as the commission’s executive director or as his title came to be known, Shore Protection Officer.
Now, 19 years later, Carteret County, the region and the state are benefiting economically as more visitors and businesses select this county for the investment of time and money. But as the CRC has seen, there is more than dollars and cents benefit from the commission and Rudolph’s leadership. There is a special service that provides both environmental and economic benefits which improve the quality of life for the community.
But the commission’s efforts and the leadership of the Shore Protection Officer have not been focused entirely on the Bogue Banks beaches.
Rudolph’s expertise in dealing with federal and state agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Marine Fisheries and the N.C. Division of Water Quality have been invaluable in helping the county with non-beachfront issues such as harbor management and waterway dredging. The county’s beach commission has also been very generous in providing support and Rudolph’s expertise to other coastal communities as they’ve navigated federal and state regulations in efforts to stabilize their beachfront.
As the Carteret County Beach Commission has known and the CRC now acknowledges, beach management is a team effort - one that requires cooperation from all the participants and a positive director such as Rudi Rudolph who has the patience, stamina and knowledge to bring a complex program such as beach management to fruition.
Carteret County and the county’s beach commission should be proud that they have set a pattern of success, both economically and environmentally, that state agencies now recognize as a model to be applied in other coastal areas.
