North Carolina legislators, responding to growing frustration over social and cultural initiatives ESG and ETI that are more focused on nebulous goals to reflect feelings and not specific attainable results, passed legislation this week, requiring State Treasurer Dale Folwell to put pecuniary interests of the state first when evaluating investing public funds.
This legislation adds North Carolina to a growing list of other states that likewise have opted to put the financial wellbeing of their public funds ahead of social and cultural issues. Reuters news service noted last month that legislators have filed about 99 so-called “ESG backlash” bills this year. Seven of the bills have been enacted into law, 20 were effectively dead and 72 are still pending.”
H.B. 750, co-sponsored by Carteret County Rep. Celeste Cairns, along with Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell County) and Neal Jackson (R-Moore County) has passed final reading in the General Assembly and now sits on Gov. Cooper’s desk for his signature, which, based on previous actions by the governor, is doubtful. Despite a possible gubernatorial veto, the Republican leadership, with a super majority in both chambers, will most likely confirm its decision further enhancing Folwell’s earlier efforts to fight these social and cultural initiatives that are influencing, if not weaponizing, investment strategies.
In late 2022 Treasurer Folwell made national news accusing Larry Fink, CEO of Black Rock, the largest financial investment firm in the country, of “Wacktivism.” Folwell coined the term to describe the asset management firm’s efforts to put emphasis for investing its client’s funds in companies that practice social and cultural initiatives and less emphasis on good financial returns.
To hide the overriding purpose of these initiatives and to give them some sense of gravitas, they are couched in acronyms. Once a concept acquires an acronym it becomes relevant, believable and worth funding even though it may not be functional or beneficial. But acronym also simplify, mystify and blur their goals creating confusion for the audience.
That is the case with ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) and its sister acronym ETI (Ethical Trading Initiative). These are broad social concepts that are now being applied to business decisions, particularly investment policies. The purpose is to direct investments to companies that have put environmental and social concerns in their governance, which will include ethical actions on the part of the company targeted.
But not only do asset managers look to the ESG/ETI actions of the company being considered for investing, they are also concerned with the companies’ service providers and their ESG/ETI ratings as well. So the whole concert of social and environmental policies have tentacles that go deep into corporate management and compliance beyond just the company targeted for investment.
At play here is the use of outside financial resources, by investment advisors such as Black Rock, to extort or bully companies to comply with broad and often times nebulous goals, a role that Treasurer Folwell feels is inappropriate for the investments he oversees for the state’s health and pension plans.
Over the past seven years Treasurer Folwell has pressed the N.C. Legislature to improve funding of the state’s pension plan to assure that it maintains a sound financial balance sheet. The result is that the pension plan is considered by the Wall Street rating firms as one of the most secure programs in the country.
With the responsibility for assuring over $590 million in monthly payments going to 353,000 recipients and another 656,000 state employees yet to receive pension payments, it behooves the treasurer to be concerned about the sustainability of the state’s investments and less about the social fads of the day.
Not only do these programs work as extortion techniques, they also avoid serious scrutiny. Many companies, in an effort to give the impression of being business like while also pandering to the environmental, social and cultural warriors, will seek to buy indulgences in the form of carbon credits or investing in social programs. Another name for this is “greenwashing.”
None of these investments generate money for the investors, but they do buy space and time for the asset managers so that they don’t have to answer for their actions.
In other cases, the corporations being targeted for investment will continue their ESG/ETI actions but do so quietly. This is known as “greenhushing,” which avoids the conflicts caused by the anti-ESG movement as exemplified in H.B. 750.
With the advent of large state maintained funding pools of pension and health plan that are being managed for growth purposes by such firms as Black Rock, the asset managers can leverage these funds directing them to corporations who will accede to these new concepts. Those businesses and manufacturers who fail to follow these new agendas will find financing more difficult if not totally unavailable.
Because of ESG/ETI policies, corporations are being extolled, if not outright extorted, to incorporate an ethereal component to their operations to include environmental, social and cultural priorities in their operations. None of these create a sustainable profit for the operators or the investors.
The reality is that no business is in business to lose money, but these social, cultural and environmental criteria often times are financial drains that accrue to the stock values and in turn the portfolios of the underlying investors such as the N.C. health plan or pension fund.
Because of the potential negative impact that ESG/ETI can have on the state’s investment portfolio assuring, a reasonable and sustainable return for those “who teach, protect and serve” as Folwell likes to describe the beneficiaries of the funds, he has aggressively challenged the asset managers to put profits above all other concerns.
The N.C. legislature has now codified this action with H.B. 750, which will assure that future state treasurers will follow the lead established by Folwell.
