The original editorial has been corrected regarding Jim Normile's reappointment to the Carteret County Beach Commission. Mr. Normile has not been reappointed to the commission - The Editor
Carteret County Commissioners have once again created controversy without sufficient justification with its ham-handed decision to remove members of the Beaufort-Carteret County airport authority. In the process the commissioners’ impetuous decision is resulting in accusations of cronyism and “good-ol’-boy” politics.
In early August, commission chairman Ed Wheatly called three of the county’s airport authority, board chairman Jon Breary, W.F. Parker and Dr. Bob Coles, asking that they resign from the seven-member board. Shortly after that phone call, two other board members, Tom Higgins and Scott Evans, resigned as well, leaving former authority chairman Pat Joyce and its vice chairman, John Floyd, as the remaining members of the authority.
Mr. Joyce had been the authority’s chairman until June, when he announced his desire to step down and step off the board in September when his term expires. Mr. Floyd’s term on the authority ends August 31, 2023.
In explaining the reason for this sudden move, Mr. Wheatly told the News-Times that this change came about after recent meetings with Mr. Breary, Dr. Coles, who was the authority’s treasurer, and Mr. Parker, to discuss finances and the future of the airport.
Describing the situation that resulted from these meetings as a need for a “change in direction,” Mr. Wheatly said the county commissioners requested the resignation of those three authority members because of “a major difference of opinion.” The commission chairman went on to note the county board is concerned that the airport has not shown a profit for most of the past 10 years.
Because the county controls and maintains the airport with special approval from the U.S. Navy, which built the facility during World War II, the county appoints six of the seven authority members. The airport is within the town of Beaufort’s jurisdiction and as a result, the town has the authority to appoint the remaining member of the authority, which was Mr. Evans. The town board has since selected one of its members, Charles (Bucky) Oliver, to fill the town’s seat.
A quick review of the county commissioner’s meetings for the past six months shows no public discussion or concerns about the airport’s operations until the resignations were requested of the three authority members.
In a letter to the editor appearing in the Aug. 24 issue of the News-Times, the departing authority board members indicated that they were subject to micro-management by the county commissioners, resulting in lower revenues for the airport- a concern that was mentioned by Mr. Wheatly for the board change.
That letter pointed to interference by the commissioners and specifically the commission chairman, over rental agreements for airplane hangars and the lease arrangement with the airport’s fixed base operator.
This is not the first time that the county commissioners have displayed a strong hand, some might say heavy hand, in making governance changes to committees and commissions.
Earlier this year the commissioners, seemingly in an arbitrary manner, decided they were not satisfied with the county’s beach commission, which oversees the operations of beach nourishment for Bogue Banks as well as working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with various dredging projects. Since the commission receives 50% of the county’s room tax revenues, county commissioners can determine who serves on the beach commission.
The 11-member beach commission consists of two representatives each from the Bogue Banks towns of Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach, and one from the town of Indian Beach, and another “at-large” seat that is often designated for a resident of the unincorporated community of Salter Path. The remaining positions are filled by a county resident, a representative of the county’s Tourism Development Authority and a county commissioner.
Over the past two decades, the county board has always accepted the recommendations of the beach towns for their representative.
But that understanding changed in February when the county commissioners ignored the Emerald Isle designee, Jim Normile, who was slated for reappointment to the commission and who had been, the year earlier, unanimously selected to serve as chairman. The county board instead selected Emerald Isle businessman Ronnie Watson to fill Mr. Normile’s seat.
That appointment proved to be controversial and an embarrassment to Mr. Watson, who resigned his seat within days of his appointment, stating that he felt that the county was wrong to ignore the town’s recommendation. The seat is once again occupied by Mr. Normile.
In both these cases, the county commissioners made major changes in board leadership without any public discussion, justification or even advance notice. These unexpected, unexplained sudden changes result in the public wondering if there is something awry with the individual affected or is there an ulterior motive such as cronyism or desire for more power?
Finding qualified volunteers to serve on committees is not easy. Most of these board positions are unpaid appointments that take added time and travel on the part of the board members who could easily find better ways to utilize what little free time they may have.
The county commissioner’s ham-handed actions with the Beach Commission and now the county’s Airport Authority is going to result in qualified applicants for various county commissions, asking is it worth the work, the inconvenience and possibly the embarrassment should the county commissioner suddenly become dissatisfied? And, exactly what are the reasons for the changes? Are they appropriate?
The citizens and taxpayers of Carteret County deserve to know the answers to these questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.