Competition is a bulwark of our free-market capitalist society, yet paradoxically, the one institution dedicated to preparing the nation’s workforce for competing on the world stage, K-12 public education, is averse to the very concept of competition. The result is a tax-supported monopoly failing its primary customer- the student. And, if the Biden administration has its way in restricting development of public charter schools, that monopoly control will only get stronger.
For over 30 years, publicly supported charter schools have provided an alternative to parents and students. Since 1991, when Minnesota opened the first public charter school, the program has spread to 45 states and the District of Columbia. It now numbers over 7,600 schools serving more than 3.4 million students. North Carolina alone has 204 charter schools that teach over 130,000 students- approximately 8% of the state’s school aged children.
According to Corey DeAgelis, national director for research at the American Federation for Children, charter school enrollment increased just over 7% during the 2020-21 school year while public schools lost over 1.5 million students- a 3.3% decline.
This growth is a major concern for the Washington DC elite and their supporters, particularly the National Education Association (NAE), nation’s largest teacher’s union. To support the NEA and to quell the growing interest among parents and students for more innovative and tailored education options, especially with charter schools, the Biden administration is seeking to create new regulations that will ostensibly constrain, if not totally eliminate, any additional charter schools.
Although public charter schools do receive public financing, those revenues are limited and do not provide for capital expenses to include buildings, classroom space and other expenses. Those items require support from outside funding, primarily through additional tuition charges to the students and financial support from private sources.
Since that additional financial support is needed, the federal government provides funding through Charter School Program (CSP) grants that have, in many cases, been vital to the operation of these schools. Recognizing this fact, the president and his supporters see a way to restrict future growth by establishing new thresholds for charter schools.
Department of Education regulations now being considered will require a certificate of need regime. In order for a new charter school to be considered for CSP funding, the school must show that the local district public school is overflowing with students and therefore the charter school is needed.
Lindalyn Kakadelis, Executive Director of the N.C. Coalition for Charter Schools, noted in a recent editorial that this requirement “flips the public school paradigm on its head. Parents in the community, not bureaucrats in Washington, should determine “demand” for a particular school in their neighborhood.”
Unlike the standard or district public schools where parents are often seen as interlopers in the education environment and are deflected from participating in school activities, charter school parents are invited and in fact expected to participate in their children’s education. This is one very important component to the highly successful charter school program.
Public charter schools have the burden of meeting state standards as well as that of the parents. Should a charter school not meet established goals and standards it loses its charter and is closed - something that does not happen in the case of a failing district public school.
Dr. Keri Ingraham, a Fellow at the Discovery Institute and a nationally recognized educational consultant, notes that students educated in non-traditional settings such as private schools, homeschools and public charter schools “consistently outperform their peers,” even though spending on a nationwide average is $4,000 less per student.
Carteret County’s lone charter school, Tiller School, teaching grades 3-5, is a good example. In November the school reported that despite the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down schools nationwide, the Tiller students in all three grades “consistently earned the highest scores in all End of Grade (EOG) tested subjects” in comparison to Carteret and Craven Counties’ public schools, and the state averages.
“COVID and school closure have presented many challenges…However, Tiller School chose to rethink and redesign their long-standing traditions and continue to make decisions that are best for the growth their students,” the school’s report noted.
These are the results that come from innovation and not being hide-bound to large cumbersome institutional structures that have a monopoly on the services.
Fortunately, Carteret County’s public schools continue to rank among the highest in the state but that is not the case in other counties. Yet even well-meaning school boards are resistant to expanding opportunities as was seen recently when the county board chose not to continue a Cooperative Innovative High School program despite the state’s added financial support.
Dr. Ingraham correctly identifies the cause of the fight ensuing between supporters of a monopolistic educational system and those who are arguing for more alternatives. “Teacher unions and Democrat leaders view school choice as a threat. Supporting one another’s agendas, they actively work together to prevent parents from seeking alternatives that would free children from the public schools.
But there is another, more insidious issue at hand. Controlling the education of the nation’s youth with only one educational option creates the opportunity to influence the nation’s future. We are already seeing the blatant attempts to re-write history with the inclusion of Critical Race Theory in the public school curriculum and now expanded social and cultural initiatives that heretofore have been the purview of parents.
This brings to mind an observation made by Adolph Hitler who said, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.”
Any effort to restrain competition in education only strengthens the control of those in power, no matter what party is in office. Just as competition is good for a business market, so too is it beneficial in the marketplace of ideas and education. Our nation’s future depends on it.
