Carteret County Commissioners and Pine Knoll Shore town commissioners find themselves in a difficult place this month with the need to fill vacancies due to deaths on each board. County Commissioners will replace Jonathan Robinson, who died May 28 and Pine Knoll Shores will be filling the mayor’s seat left vacant by the death of Ken Jones May 14.
In each case there is protocol for finding replacements which unfortunately removes the public participation but has been established so that the various boards can continue to function. The Pine Knoll Shores procedure is raising eyebrows and questions with residents asking why their commissioners are ignoring two obvious candidates, Robert Cox and Margaret Young, who sought the position in last year’s November election.
Because the county commissioners are elected in partisan races and by districts, the procedure for finding Mr. Robinson’s replacement involves his party, Republican, identifying the replacement from his Down East district. This decision will be made by the party’s executive committee and since the other commissioners are Republicans as well, they will rubber stamp that decision.
Pine Knoll Shores commissioners are elected on a non-partisan basis and thus the replacement procedure is different. The town’s charter stipulates that board replacements will be selected by the town council which provides an open ended process.
The commissioners have advertised for anyone wishing to serve as mayor to apply to the board. While on the surface this seems very open it pretty much tells Mr. Cox and Ms. Young that their efforts in the previous election aren’t highly regarded. It also dismisses the voters who cast ballots on their behalf.
Mayor Jones won his first election for the 2-year term of Mayor in 2009 and was consistently re-elected every 2 years from that point until his death. Early last year Mayor Jones, a registered Republican, considered running for N.C. House Dist. 13 when it was rumored that the incumbent Pat McElraft was considering stepping down. When Mrs. McElraft announced her intentions to seek re-election Mayor Jones reconsidered his options and filed for the town’s mayor’s race again.
Mr. Cox and Ms.Young also filed and ran campaigns for the seat. The November election resulted in Jones winning with almost 44 per cent of the votes, Mr. Cox came in second with 32.8 per cent followed by Ms. Young with 23.5 per cent of the votes. There were no write-in votes which indicates that no one else was interested in the position.
This election documents two important facts. First it indicates that there are two candidates who have shown a willingness to commit time and effort to be mayor, let alone the cost. And secondly, both Mr. Cox and Ms. Young are known by the voters, such that they received a sizeable number of endorsements in the form of votes.
Since Mr. Cox and Ms. Young have shown their interest through the previous electoral system, they deserve first consideration. If they are not interested in filling the vacancy the board should then consider other applicants.
Arguably, Mr. Cox should be considered as the top candidate since he received the second highest number of votes. But if the town commissioners are not comfortable with his politics then they should consider Ms. Young.
The dismissal of these candidates from consideration should concern all Pine Knoll Shores residents. In the end the commissioners owe their constituents along with Mr. Cox and Ms. Young an explanation for their selection.
