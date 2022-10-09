Carteret County public schools will be in good hands with the selection of Richie Paylor as Carteret County School Superintendent replacing outgoing Superintendent Rob Jackson.
Because of his local roots and the fact that he has served in a variety of jobs within the county’s school system over the past 14 years, Mr. Paylor is well prepared to hit the ground running, which will prove beneficial for students, teachers and taxpayers as the schools continue to grow and recover from a tumultuous few years.
Considering the political maelstrom within the county’s school system during past three years, the county school board’s selection is a good strategic decision, one that should go a long way in repairing the public’s opinion of the county’s schools.
Mr. Paylor is replacing Dr. Rob Jackson, who is leaving to take the superintendent’s position in his home county of Buncombe. Dr. Jackson will be leaving behind an 18 campus school system with 7,800 students to take the helm of a much larger school district consisting of 45 campuses and 23,000 students.
Over the past four years the county’s schools have experienced a myriad of stressful issues that began with the disruption of the school operations at the start of the 2018-19 school year with the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Because of the very quick response and leadership of then Superintendent Mat Bottoms, the county’s schools, most of which suffered rain damage, were quickly remediated. Within six weeks all the schools were at least partially operational and by mid-year, fully operational.
The damage left by 48 hours of hurricane force winds and rain also impacted the teachers and students, with many having to relocate from their destroyed homes, requiring major adjustments in school schedules. But the county schools continued to operate effectively.
Despite Mr. Bottoms success in keeping the schools going under enormous challenges, in addition to his many years of service as a teacher, band director, principal and highly effective superintendent, he felt an undercurrent of discontent with the county’s school board which motivated his resignation in December 2019.
The pivotal political issue that may have precipitated Mr. Bottom’s decision was the school board’s determination to close the very popular Marine and Science Technology early college program that he had promoted once becoming the county’s superintendent.
As that political firestorm was heating up COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, closing schools in March, just months before Dr. Rob Jackson’s arrival as the county’s new superintendent.
Once the new superintendent arrived in July he was faced with a disrupted school year that continued into the full 2020-21 school year. The following school year, Dr. Jackson’s second year on the job, he and the school board faced growing dissatisfaction among students and parents with masking and distance mandates designed to reduce the possible effects of the pandemic.
By spring of 2021 the pandemic became less of an issue and masking requirements were lifted, but the discomfort of the year and a half of lost classroom time and administrative mandates had created a divide between the administration and the public. That divide was further widened with the school board’s decision to move forward with the closure of MaST.
Adding to the continuing discomfort with the school board and the administration was the acknowledgement that recent academic assessment test scores show a major decline in achievement among students in comparison to those taken in spring of 2018, just prior to the COVID-19 quarantine.
The past school year, the county’s school operations have somewhat returned to normal, but there has been growing concern about the year and half of lost classroom learning that is apparent in recent educational assessment tests. Responding to that problem, Dr. Jackson has worked diligently to develop remedial programs to include special summer school classes with direction from the N.C. Department of Instruction and the state Board of Education.
At the same time that Dr. Jackson was dealing with the impacts of the year and a half of lost education he was also tasked with closing the MaST program and to create programs in its place that will promote the development of technical trade education for students not interested in pursuing four-year college degrees.
Mr. Paylor now steps in as the county’s newest superintendent, a position that, based on his institutional knowledge about the county’s school operations in addition to being a native Carteret Countian, should prove beneficial in healing the divide between the public and the school system.
He has been tried by all of the events over the past four years with the recovery efforts stemming from Hurricane Florence damage to a year and a half disruption of the education experience and the eventual closing of the county’s early college program, Mr. Paylor has shown he has the experience, stamina and political savvy to be a successful school superintendent.
