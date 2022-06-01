As the debate rages across the nation about guns and the appropriate age of gun ownership following the carnage left by a crazed shooter in Uvalde, Texas, it is interesting to see the contrast and contortions of the progressive liberals as they argue that a 3-year-old can determine his or her gender while at the same time restricting a driver’s license or gun ownership to an age limit.
The renewed argument to restriction of gun ownership is based on an immediate reaction to last week’s horror in Texas with an intended effort to control the public through legislation and external forces- licensure or restrictions. All the while the proponents for more government control are ignoring the signs that our country is losing its moral compass as a result of efforts to diminish the role of family and particularly parents.
How else can we explain the efforts of the ultra-liberal progressives who extoll the virtues of letting a 3-year-old decide his or her gender, or any of the other 58 newly discovered genders, without engaging the parents? According to science there are definitive markers to determine the sex of an individual: XX for female, XY for male. But that’s science and what do scientists really know?
Then, in the same breath, these progressives decry the lack of control over the use of firearms and the need to, at the very least, set age limits on ownership.
There is no question that age appropriate approvals are valid, as in the case of gaining a driver’s license, which requires training and is limited to the age of 16 or older.
Likewise, it would be best to set an age limit, and perhaps even a training requirement, before certain firearms may be purchased by an individual. This may have prevented the 21 deaths at the Robb Elementary school but it does little to address the carnage in metropolitan communities that has been ongoing for years.
In cities like Philadelphia and Chicago, gun violence in the inner city is at historic highs but those events don’t fit the progressive narrative of restricting gun ownership because those very same proponents know that they will never be able to stop these attacks. Today the weapon of choice in these inner city attacks is guns, but absent guns, the weapons would be knives, clubs or even automobiles.
A Chicago Tribune story by Kori Rumore notes that over the past five months the city recorded 228 homicides. Even more shocking is that the city reported 52 shootings, not all resulting in death, over the Memorial Day weekend. Yet these statistics, for only Chicago mind you, do not result in any outrage from progressives or even those in Washington who want to control our lives.
There are two reasons for the resulting silence or disinterest in these stories. The first is politics. These inner city communities are neither a source for votes or more importantly, money to fill political coffers.
The second reason is that any effort to confront the growing violence will require a deeper dive into the cause, which involves a declining social and cultural environment that is intentionally being destroyed through government initiatives that actually promote single parent households, and other actions that pay people not to work nor be responsible for their lives.
This cultural decline can only be stopped if a community pushes back and refuses to relinquish morals and accountability to government control. The facts of the past twenty years of uncontrolled violence can be laid at the feet of government that pretends to know best, but in the end only hastens public and moral decline.
The efforts on the part of North Carolina legislators to re-enforce public accountability and parental responsibility is the crux of the recently introduced House Bill 755, entitled ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights.’ If approved over Governor Cooper’s threatened veto, the bill will codify parents’ access to educational materials and prohibit instruction of sexual and gender orientation in the K-3 curriculum. It also requires teachers to inform parents if their child displays gender confusion or wants to be called different names or pronouns.
The education lobby, as expected, reacted to this legislation, complaining that it is too restrictive and represents educational censorship. This complaint is predicated on the concept that teachers and government know what is best for the children and not the parents.
It is ironic that only a few days after H.B. 755 was introduced, the principal at a Fuquay-Varina elementary school removed LGBTQIA+ flash cards that were being used to teach colors in a pre-school class. The principal took the action after a parent complained to a state legislator who in turn called the elementary school. According to a News & Observer story, one flash card pictured a pregnant man.
Ignoring the obvious dismissal of science with the picture of a pregnant man, it is obvious that the flash cards were being used as a developmental, some would say propaganda, tool. This event confirms the need for parental participation and oversight in the nation’s classrooms.
But this bill has a second and more important component that should be supported by educators. Since it is a parental bill of rights, it presupposes or actually expects parents to be involved, which is something that educators and the public should desire.
The growing loss of civility and the subsequent increase in violence cannot be legislated away. These are the fruits of a nation that has diminished the value and importance of the family and the concept of personal responsibility.
The mass shootings in Buffalo N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas are symptomatic of a nation that is diminishing the value of family and personal responsibility, thus leading to more incivility and destructive behavior. There is no easy solution, no magic pill, that will solve the epidemic of violence but it does start at the lowest common denominator- the family.
Educators and the public should embrace the Parent’s Bill of Rights and in the process strengthen them to require more, not less, parental involvement with the ultimate goal to re-institute a civil society.
