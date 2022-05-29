As the country reels from the tragedy in Texas and the world watches the invasion of Ukraine with concern, it is coincidental and appropriate that as a nation we pause this weekend in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the service to the country.
Ostensibly, Memorial Day is set aside to honor all those who have died in military service to protect our nation and its principles of freedom, but the events of 9-11 have expanded this to include all those who stand in harm’s way on behalf of the nation.
On that fateful day world dynamics changed as planes piloted by terrorists crashed into New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. A fourth plane, United Flight 93, which was also commandeered by terrorists, may have been headed to crash into the Capitol Building but instead crashed in an open field in Shanksville, Pa. because of the bravery of the passengers to foil that effort.
That day’s events enlisted more than just those who wear a military uniform; it added law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency services as they sought to aid the wounded and dying from a new asymmetrical threat to our country.
There is an iconic Marine Corps commercial displaying the chaos of war with the explanation that “Marines move toward the sounds of tyranny, injustice and despair- with courage and resolve to silence them.” As we have and are seeing today, that description can be applied to others as well, who run toward the danger and in the process make the ultimate sacrifice.
This weekend, across the nation, communities will host a variety of events to honor all who have given their lives for our defense, and as a grateful nation we should take the time to honor and reflect on that sacrifice.
In Carteret County ceremonies will be conducted at the Courthouse Square on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., when American Legion Post 99, Beaufort and Post 46, Morehead City, will conduct a wreath laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse. Monday at 10 a.m. the American Legion Post 46 will conduct another ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. That event will include a brief service, a presentation of the colors and a bugler playing Taps.
President Biden, at the behest of a Congressional resolution is asking the country at 11 a.m. Monday to pray for world peace and reflection on the sacrifices made for that purpose. Then at 3 p.m. the nation will pause for one minute in silence as a moment of remembrance.
According a special White House Commission established in 2000 by President Bill Clinton, that time was selected because “it is the time when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday.”
As the country comes to a standstill for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday, there will be a loud message being delivered- a message of appreciation and support for all those who have been left behind to remember and feel the loss of those who did pay the ultimate sacrifice.
Historically the activities of honor and respect on Memorial Day have been of a more somber nature, with particular attention focused on the fallen, with ceremonies at memorials and cemeteries. But in many ways this overlooks those who, daily, carry the scars of lost memories and broken dreams – the mothers, fathers, siblings, husbands, wives, children and even close friends- of those who have given their lives in service to the country.
It is these, the families and friends of the fallen, that also should be honored and remembered on this weekend.
Shortly after the country entered World War I, Grace Darling Seibold sought to recognize those families that had loved ones serving overseas, and with the approval of President Woodrow Wilson, a blue star flag was authorized to be displayed in windows for every family member serving. If a service member died, a gold star replaced the blue star and the tradition has continued.
Hershel “Woody” Williams, a WWII Marine Corps veteran recognized for bravery at the Battle of Iwo Jima with the Congressional Medal of Honor, was struck by the fact that so many of his fellow Marines and soldiers did not return home, which left a gaping loss for their families. From this realization he dedicated his energies to creating a memorial dedicated not only to those who had died in service to the country but also to those who were left with the loss. Now after more than 20 years of tireless work, Gold Star Memorial Monuments have been placed in every state.
In 2020, a Gold Star Memorial Monument, the second one in the state, was erected in Beaufort. The monument was the culmination of hard work by two Gold Star mothers, Maria Myers of Beaufort and Trish Slape and her husband Jim, who, along with contributors raised over $60,000 to erect the gleaming black monument nestled under the oaks on the county’s Courthouse Square.
Granite benches in front of the monument bear the names of the servicemen whose deaths spurred the construction of the monument. One bench bears the name of Sgt. James Slape who died in 2018 in Afghanistan with the N.C. National Guard, and the other bears the name of Capt. Donald Lee, an Army Reserve Apache pilot who died in training exercises in 1997.
For these two families, the hurt and loss are ongoing. James’s father noted in a recent interview that for the nation Memorial Day is one day. But for his family and for all the families of the fallen, every day is Memorial Day.
This Memorial Day we should take note of that fact and recognize that for just a moment we owe appreciation not only to the fallen but to those who are left behind to grieve. Let us never forget that they too deserve our appreciation and support.
