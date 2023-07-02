Tuesday, July 4, America will celebrate 247 years as one of the greatest, and to date most successful, experiments in human governance as a democratic republic. While history shows there have been other attempts of this nature, ours appears to have the greatest potential but that is not assured.
In 1787, the last day of the Constitution Convention, James McHenry, a member of the Maryland delegation, wrote about a conversation between Elizabeth Powell and Benjamin Franklin during which Mrs. Powell asked “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic if you can keep it.”
As we consider that prescient observation, it bodes well to consider the sacrifices and genius that has resulted in the freest, most generous and successful nation in the world- a conclusion that did not happen easily or quickly.
The 56 appointed representatives of the then 13 colonies had spent much of 1776 debating, at times with intensity that challenged their personal relationships, on the future of the colonies and their relationship with mother England.
By the end of June, after weeks of writing and re-writing a document of separation from the English monarchy, the colonial delegates were finally prepared to take a vote on a Declaration of Independence. Despite the rancor among several delegates, they all hoped the vote would be unanimous. Several delegates still held out hope that once the declaration of separation from England became known it would result in rapprochement, a resumption of harmonious relations, but that was not to be.
The first vote for this decision was conducted on July 2 and possibly reconfirmed – there is some dispute about this date- on July 4. Four days later, Monday July 8, the Declaration was read aloud to a very receptive audience assembled at the State House Yard in Philadelphia. Yet the document was not official until all the signatures were concluded in August 2, 1776.
The date set aside for recognition of this historic event- recognized as America’s birthday- has been established as July 4.
While the document provides a litany of details and justifications for the decision to seek independence from the crown, it was, according to the late David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, the second paragraph of the Declaration that is of greatest impact.
McCullough, in his biography of John Adams states, “… it was the eloquent lines of the second paragraph of the Declaration that would stand down the years, affecting the human spirit as neither Jefferson nor any could have foreseen.”
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.-
And despite major editing by the other members of the Continental Congress, McCullough concludes that, “they were, when all said and done, his lines. It was Jefferson who had written them for all time:”
After listing a litany of complaints with the King of England and Parliament, the Declaration of Independence ends with these very prescient words: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Singer, entertainer, Michael W. Smith has researched what happened to the signers of the Declaration concluding they did so with a clear understanding that they were putting their lives and treasure on the line.
“Five signers were captured by the British as traitors and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the revolutionary war,” Smith recounts.
“They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured,” he concludes.
The men who toiled at great personal cost during the birthing of this great country were not perfect. In fact, they acknowledged this as seen in official documents, personal records and diaries. But their imperfection did not stop them from aspiring to a higher goal- a goal we should continue to pursue for the benefit of the world.
This week we should reflect on these facts and on the many blessings that we enjoy and remember Franklin’s admonition- “A republic if you can keep it.” Let us celebrate and resolve to do just that, keeping America a free democratic republic.
Happy Birthday America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.