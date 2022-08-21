Efforts by a group of concerned county voters, Carteret County Votes Count, over the possible purging of the county’s 2020 voting records before a full analysis of the data can be completed should get the attention of all voters. Failure to adequately identify and resolve any anomalies and disparities that occurred in the 2020 election will only hasten the ongoing erosion of public confidence in future elections.
Shirley Redford, Newport, a member of CCVC, told the seven-member Carteret County Board of Commissioners that she is concerned about the purging of the 2020 voter data that, under state and federal regulations, can be done beginning in another month. Once the ballot and associated registration information is purged it will be impossible to conduct any forensic research to identify any errors or abuse that occurred in that election.
Over the past six months, CCVC volunteers have met with the county board both in public meetings and during one-on-one conversations with board members to express concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election results.
Comparing voter records of those who cast ballots in that election with the identified residence of the voter, the group found duplicate registrations, and in some cases, the use of business address as a place of residence. In other cases, they discovered voter registrations identifying residences that had not been occupied since before the 2020 election.
Lynn Carraway, one of the founding members of the volunteer organization and also a precinct chairman for the county’s Republican Party, made note of one specific incidence. "We recently uncovered individuals claiming to live and vote from our local marinas," Ms. Caraway said. "Management there informed us that those individuals never moored their boats there, yet they listed it as their legal voting address.”
The purpose of the presentation by five members of the concerned citizens was to ask that the county not allow the purging of the 2020 voter records so that forensic research could continue, and the accuracy of the vote be fully verified.
Based on questions of voter credibility as the result of fluid and often times disputed election procedures using mail in or absentee ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy to dismiss the concerns identified by the CCVC volunteers as being a reflexive reaction to national concerns.
Although it may not have impacts on the national scene, it has to start somewhere and that “somewhere” is at the local election boards, as CCVC noted in their recent presentation to the county commissioners.
Ms. Carraway and other members of the group have stated on numerous occasions their appreciation of the responsiveness and willingness of the county’s election board staff to assist in the review of the voter records. “When we reveal these things (abnormalities in voter registration) we work with the Board of Elections staff to research and resolve, but we need more time,” she told the county commissioners.
Obviously, the focus of the credibility of the last election is on the presidential race. This is not all that unusual. The two most notable elections prior to the 2020 election that involved questions of vote integrity were the 1960 election between the Vice President Richard Nixon and his Democrat challenger John F. Kennedy, and the 2000 election between the Vice President Al Gore and the Republican challenger, George H.W. Bush.
Those two elections focused on the national races, but beginning with the 2020 election dispute, focus was brought to bear on the local level because of the reliance on early voting and absentee or mail-in voting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, questions of voter integrity became a local concern.
A week prior to the county commissioners meeting, CCVC hosted a public forum with Capt. Seth Keshel, a former U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, who has become a strong critic of the 2020 election results. By using publicly sourced documents, comparing registration numbers and trends against the 2020 election results, he has identified numerous anomalies that he contends justifies further research and doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election.
In his presentation at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Capt. Keshel told the audience that because of the controversy surrounding the last presidential election, “people have lost faith in the election system.” He is right and this fact should concern all voters and citizens.
The one key ingredient in our democratic republic is that the voters are ultimately in control of the government with free and fair elections. The doubts that are now being introduced by arbitrary voting changes and unverifiable voting procedures to include machine voting, only distances the voters from their elected officials.
Capt. Keshel recommended ten actions to remove what he described as “election dysfunction:”
clean up voter rolls; ban electronic voting machines; institute voter ID; ban mail-in balloting except for those on deployment in the military or who are unable to vote on election day; ban early voting; make election day a national holiday, thereby eliminating excuses for not being able to vote in person; reduce voting precincts, thereby increasing scrutiny; ban ballot harvesting; make the voting information more transparent; and finally, increase the penalties for voter fraud.
Throughout his presentation, Capt. Keshel consistently pointed to those attending and by extension all voters, saying that they are ultimately responsible for the credibility of the voting system. He emphasized the need of the voters to be fully engaged by seeking information about the voting operations within their district and by volunteering to participate in voting.
The voluntary efforts of CCVC are to be applauded for taking our election system so seriously. Without a credible and transparent form of electing our government leaders in our democratic republic, the result will be distrust of our elected leaders, which eventually ends up in chaos and anarchy, the very result that CCVC members are working to avoid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.