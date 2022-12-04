Carteret County is blessed with a variety of special attributes that distinguish this coastal community. The most obvious are its unique coastal geography which provides easy access to inland and coastal waters, and the culture of local communities that have long relied on and benefited from these resources, and in each other during times of need.
There is another aspect of the county which is often taken for granted- it is a generous community, a community with a giving spirit.
This spirit of generosity, which is seen in many different ways, was highlighted this week when the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation presented 32 local and regional charities with donations totaling $1 million. This is the second consecutive year that the tournament’s donations have reached this benchmark.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has expanded well beyond its humble and fun loving genesis when it was a local fishing tournament among charter boat captains interested in promoting deep water fishing. It is now the largest blue marlin tournament in the country.
In this year’s tournament 266 boats and associated crews registered to compete for a variety of cash awards amounting to $5.8 million- a record for the tournament.
This success has obviously improved the financial standing for the tournament and its operations. It has also had a very positive impact on the economy for the county.
The week-long event in early June not only brings hundreds of boats, their crews and families to Morehead City and surrounding towns, it also attracts thousands of visitors who walk along the town’s waterfront as boats pull in to weigh their catch. The tournament, over the years, has included a variety of celebrities but the addition of basketball star Michael Jordon the past two years has had a major impact.
As the tournament has grown, so has the organization. Over the past decade the tournament has erected a statue at the intersection of Evans and Shepherd Street on the city’s waterfront and has added a retail store and a weighing station. With all this success it would be easy for the tournament to enjoy the accolades it deserves, but it has been aggressive in being forward leaning for the community with the creation of a foundation to share in the success.
With Tuesday’s announcement the tournament has invested at least $8.5 million to the local community and the region through donations.
Tommy Bennett, Morehead City, chairman of the foundation’s Giving Committee, noted in a WTKF radio interview that most of these donations have come about in the past 35 of the tournaments 64-year history. “Prior to that we don’t have good records,” he explained.
Because the original founders of the tournament had little expectation that this competition would eventually become a national event, they were more casual about their record keeping and community outreach programs.
Remarking on the fact that the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation donations totaled a million dollars for the second year, Bennett pointed out that these two years represent almost a quarter of the total of $8.5 million recorded over the past 35 years.
The sudden increase in funds available from the foundation, he noted, is the result of rapid expansion and success of the tournament.
To its credit, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation has created a program of charitable giving that is flexible and responsive to the needs of the community. There are established core charities designated for yearly support, such as county’s hospital, hospice, the Boys and Girls Club and Broad Street Clinic, to name a few. The committee also accepts requests from a variety of local and regional non-profit organizations.
The foundation, with the guidance of its giving committee, looks to support programs that they determine are “high impact” programs that will have long term results. This year, as in years past, the majority of those additional donations have gone to youth programs including many of the county’s schools, but other beneficiaries also include cultural programs such as the arts council, the History Museum and various ministries.
As the Christmas season approaches, the county the region and even the state can be thankful that a casual gathering of charter boat captains and local business owners decided it would be worth the time and effort to have a little competition on the water.
That first tournament in 1957 has grown exponentially and in Bennett’s opinion and that of the tournament committee it is the “largest tournament in the world.” For all the beneficiaries of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament over the past 35 years, there is little disagreement with that conclusion.
