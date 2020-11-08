Voting results for three local referendums this past week are proof that voters are not as compliant and unaware as politicians and elected officials often think. It also demonstrates that voters expect and demand answers and explanation if they are going to invest their dollars in public projects.
Countywide, voters were offered two referendums that involved a commitment to tax increases- a $42 million school bond referendum and a quarter-cent sales tax. The school bond proposal passed with an overwhelming 72% voter support, while the quarter-cent sales tax referendum, which appeared right below the school bond proposal on the ballot, failed with only 40% support.
The third referendum was a $1.2 million municipal bond proposal to conclude the construction of a remaining 1.9-mile walking path to be added to an already existing 1.6-mile path in Cape Carteret. That bond failed by only 44 votes, and though it is possible that this decision could be reversed once all votes are tallied on November 12, the probability is very low.
Congratulations are in order for the Carteret County Board of Education and the citizens group who worked aggressively to build voter support for the $42 million bond referendum
Community support for the school bond in the form of letters to the editor and other public communications were key to its success. That messaging resulted in bipartisan support from all the political parties and their candidates, removing any political acrimony. Granted, all the votes have yet to be tallied, but given the overwhelming early numbers there is no question about the public support.
Had the two other referendums on the ballot had the same local support and explanations that the school bond referendum enjoyed, those two issues might have passed as well. But due to a lack of public support and information, these two referendums failed.
In both cases there was an apparent assumption that these referendums would benefit from a coattail effect of the school bond, the theory being that voters, feeling positive about voting for the school bond, would be inclined to approve the quarter-cent sales tax, and that Cape Carteret voters would likewise approve the park bond.
That was lazy and mistaken thinking. Both the sales tax bond and the municipal park bond lacked two key ingredients - constituent support and justification for support. Neither the county nor the town of Cape Carteret and the respective supporters of these bonds made any effort to communicate the value of the proposals.
In the case of the quarter-cent sales tax, county commissioners had an obvious track record to review since this effort has failed on two previous attempts. Like those previous efforts, 2016 and 2018, the county commissioners presented the sales tax quietly hoping that voters would feel compelled to pass the tax, theorizing that it would be less of burden on the voters and that it would be another opportunity to generate revenues from the tourists that enjoy our beaches and waterways.
That subtle approach did not work previously and obviously not this time either.
The Cape Carteret bond, designed specifically to conclude the 1.9 mile trail for residents and visitors also failed based on the preliminary vote tally but with a far less voter differential - 712 voted in favor while 756 opposed the referendum. As in the case of the quarter-cent sales tax, voters were not fully confident of the reason or benefit of the trail due to a lack of communication. At the outset the whole trail was to cost $1 million, but over time the cost had risen significantly. Voters needed to know why and a justification for a tax increase.
Other than editorial endorsement from the News-Times, these two referendums, received no other public support as was generated for the school bonds. And it was that constituent support, from teachers, parents and business owners that resulted in massive, bipartisan voter support for the school bond.
The fault of these two failed proposals lies at the feet of their proponents. They did nothing to educate or convince the voters that the proposals were worthy of support. In the case of the quarter-cent sales tax the argument was - “the tourists will pay.” Does that mean that local residents won’t have to fork over sales tax also? Yes, they will. The voters considered this and voted NO.
What should have been communicated was the benefits of the proposals and a show of support from community leaders. There were no endorsement letters or ads from the marine industry supporting the quarter-cent sales tax in the county and likewise there was little public communication for the Cape Carteret trail.
If taxes are to be increased voters need answers and the proponents, particularly the elected officials, need to be far more transparent and communicative, otherwise these endeavors are doomed to failure.
