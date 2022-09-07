Test results from national standardized testing indicate that North Carolina, and particularly Carteret County, have successfully weathered the challenges created by the year and a half quarantine that restricted in person classroom participation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. These results stand in stark contrast with the national scores that indicate a major decline.
Last week the U.S. Department of Education released the standardized national test scores which indicate, as many previous studies have shown, that the academic achievement for the nation’s public school students had declined significantly because of COVID-19 pandemic quarantines which prohibited in class-room attendance for a year or more during the height of the pandemic.
In North Carolina, as in many states, students were prevented from attending schools in person beginning as early as March 2019. That event was so traumatic for both teachers and students that most school systems just moved their students forward in grade levels with only a cursory effort to determine academic preparedness for advancement.
The continuation of the pandemic along with in-class restrictions during the following traditional academic year 2019-20, although a little less traumatic than the previous spring semester, did little to improve the academic environment and thus the academic achievement.
As the nation’s schools began to re-open classrooms, most notably in states where teachers’ unions are not an overwhelming barrier to thoughtful planning, the students began to show more success in their educational endeavors.
The results are in and while the national averages are dismal, North Carolina schools and particularly Carteret County schools, are showing signs of success based on recent test scores.
Speaking about the national scores, Daniel McGrath, acting associate commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, stated, “These are some of the largest declines we have observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years” since the national testing program began. “Students in 2022 are performing at a level last seen two decades ago.”
Just as the U.S. Education Department was releasing the national scores, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt released testing results which show improvements statewide for the 2021-22 school year over the previous school year.
Using end-of-grade and end-of-course test results for grades 3-8, data is used to identify the percentage of students who score at level 3 (grade level proficiency or higher) and level 4, which is categorized as college and career ready proficient.
The test results, comparing 2020-21 scores to those of the past school year, indicate improvements in all grade levels - 3rd through 8th grade- in both math and reading. In most cases the testing indicated that educational achievements were tracking close to test scores recorded prior to the government-forced shutdown of schools because of the pandemic.
The NCDPI report did note a decline in 3rd grade reading proficiency in level 4, highest performing reading. But the real impact was seen in an increased number of low-performing schools- those schools graded D or F- rising to 864 schools versus 488 schools two years prior. There was also a significant increase in low-performing school districts which more than tripled from eight to 29.
But in spite of these numbers, other results indicate that the state is well on its way to academic recovery. Graduation rates along with ACT scores for 11th graders showed stable numbers in comparison to the previous school year and the year prior before the pandemic.
The results for Carteret County schools were even more impressive, with results showing that the county’s students scored 20% higher than the state average in math and biology proficiency as well as ACT scores. With three exceptions, Carteret County students met or exceeded the state average.
Just as N.C. public schools out-performed the national results, likewise the Carteret County schools either met or out-performed the state results in most categories with no school slipping into low-performing status.
Two schools, MaST Early College High School which meets at Carteret Community College, and Croatan High School received A grades for the past year. East Carteret High School, Morehead Middle School, Broad Creek Middle School White Oak Elementary School, Atlantic Elementary School and Tiller Charter School all received a B grade while the remaining ten county schools received grades of C.
These testing results from the state’s data stand in stark contrast to the national numbers.
Education writer Collin Binkley noted in a recent AP article that according to the National Center for Educational Statistics “reading scores saw their largest decline in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study.”
Interestingly, the AP reporter puts a geographical spin on the story, noting that declines were slightly worse in the Northeast and Midwest compared with the West and South. The real difference, one that is anecdotal if not empirical evidence, is the value of states that are not at the mercy of teachers’ unions that worked to shut down schools long after it was proven that such action was not beneficial.
In commenting about these statewide successes, Superintendent Truitt pointed out that “North Carolina faced the same hurdles last year as others (states) across the nation.” She went on to note, “Last year’s accountability results are a testament to the resilience, dedication and commitment of thousands of educators across the state.”
We agree with the superintendent’s conclusion that the teachers could not do it alone. The state’s success in overcoming immense and unexpected challenges as presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the educational system on track is also a testament to a system that is open for parents and communities to participate and not at the mercy of union dictates.
(0) comments
