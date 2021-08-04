As the national moratorium on evictions came to a close last week, many renters who took advantage of the program by either paying only a portion or none of the rent due, now face the possibility of eviction. Much of the blame belongs to the Biden Administration and state governments that are delinquent in fulfilling a program that could have avoided the impending crisis.
As the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) initiated a freeze on most evictions last year to assure that renters who had lost their source of income due to quarantine restrictions would be able to remain in their homes until the pandemic passed. That freeze ended July 31 and now eviction cases are lining up in courts across the country.
To accommodate the financial impacts on the landlords being denied income or the ability to evict the non-paying tenants, the federal government set aside $46 billion to be paid to landlords with certain caveats. Some of those restrictions were unacceptable to the landlords so in many cases they chose not to participate, waiting instead for the moratorium to end so that they could initiate eviction proceedings. And those proceedings have now started.
This is not an unexpected turn of events considering the federal government has itself been delinquent in getting these rental support dollars to the one in six renters, approximately 11 million, that have been unable to maintain their rental payments as a result of state and national COVID-19 mandates.
Finger pointing has already begun with the ultra-left political contingent lead by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accusing her party of deserting Washington D.C. for the August recess, just as the moratorium ended. These recriminations are too little, too late and totally expected considering the lack of planning and structure for distributing the billions of dollars set aside for rental assistance.
Just three months ahead of the announced moratorium deadline, states had distributed only $16 billion in rental assistance according to a national low income housing coalition. These funds are coming from the first package of $25 billion released by the Department of the Treasury in December of last year. A second package or traunch of funds amounting to $21 billion, allocated in the March stimulus package, is yet to be disbursed to states.
These are real dollars that federal and state offices have been promising but not delivering. So for the ultra-leftist in the Washington to cry foul is ridiculous. It’s not the lack of money that is the problem, it is the lack of planning and execution that should be criticized.
The federal government’s ineptitude is shared by the state governments and their leadership in the failure to adequately plan and execute the delivery of the needed financial assistance. Governor Cooper proudly initiated, via an executive order, his own eviction moratorium in September which, because of the blanket federal restrictions, did little but add window dressing to the moratorium initiative that ended June 30.
Other than taking a political bow, Cooper did little to nothing to facilitate assisting either the renters or the landlords. As the governor’s moratorium was sunsetting, the state had awarded only $171 million, or 13% of the $1.3 billion federal funding, from the first package of funds.
Pamela Atwood, director of housing policy for N.C. Housing Coalition, pointed to inept planning by both the states and the national government for the distribution of funds stating, “There was a lot of poor execution in rolling out the first program and it caused a lot of inefficiency.”
This clumsy response will now be seen as renters and their landlords clash in eviction court.
Not only will this prove a burden for the tenants who are facing possible homelessness but it will be costly to landlords, many of whom are small entrepreneurs who have been saddled with ongoing expenses with no income during the moratorium.
According to the N.C. Realtors Association, a group that provides property management for landlords, the program has not been equitable or functional for property owners. The state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program, allows only a maximum of nine months of delinquent rent to be collected and requires a signed contract with the current tenants, which makes future eviction efforts more complicated should the tenant fail to fulfill their end of the contract.
There is still more money to come from the next disbursement of stimulus funds for rental assistance. Given the obvious failures on the part of both the federal and state agencies, the public should be very concerned as more money flows to the state.
All of this begs the questions: what has taken so long and what is the accounting for the disbursement of these funds?
N.C. Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican representing the regions around Charlotte, one of the top 100 metropolitan regions experiencing high eviction rates, and Rep. French Hill, (R-Ark.) are asking for accounting of the $45 billion in the rental aid program. But this effort should be just the beginning; the state program should also be audited to assure that the funds are being used appropriately and disbursed in a timely fashion. Otherwise, the crisis will only worsen with more people living on the streets and property owners deserting the rental market out of distrust of government actions in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.