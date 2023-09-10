With only four months remaining in its lease with the Cape Lookout National Seashore offices, the town of Beaufort finally acknowledged that the current lease arrangement with the National Park Service was unacceptable, and now the seashore’s satellite visitors center and ferry operations must find a new location in a very short time, or close down. The takeaway from this last-minute negotiation is that the town doesn’t want the ferry service any longer.
While it is understandable that the town should be diligent about its expenses and services, the late notice of this decision, while ignoring the benefits that the town receives from the park service, shows a lack of professional courtesy and can best be described as a slap in the face to the park service.
For the past 10 years, the park service has occupied the front portion of Beaufort’s town hall complex which was formerly the town’s post office.
The Cape Lookout National Seashore, created in 1966, had previously located its offices in Beaufort in the mid 1970’s, after the completion of the town’s waterfront revitalization project. The park service occupied a former department store downtown before eventually moving both its visitor center and administrative offices to Shell Point on Harkers Island.
In 2013 the National Park Service determined it would take greater control of the boat operators providing ferry services to Cape Lookout. In the process of establishing a more formalized ferry contract, the park service also sought expansion of embarkation points and after considering several locations, including the Morehead City waterfront, the park service settled on utilizing Beaufort for an added ferry location and a satellite visitors center.
Over the past 10 years the park service has been an added attraction for Beaufort, with the only expense to the town being the free use of three boat slips at the Grayden Paul Park and the front portion of the town hall for a visitors center. Coincidentally, that portion of the town hall has historic murals on the walls picturing Cape Lookout and the Shackleford horses.
In addition to those amenities, the town also allotted up to 80 parking spaces to be used by ferry boat passengers.
Recognizing that this lease arrangement was due to expire Dec. 31 of this year, Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West sent a letter to Beaufort’s town manager in November of 2022, asking for a conference with the town staff and elected board to discuss continuation of the agreement for a possible 25-year commitment.
In that letter, West expressed interest in utilizing an agreed upon three-year automatic extension clause, extending the agreement to Dec. 31, 2026, but indicated that he would also like to consider a longer term of 25 years as had been apparently discussed by the town earlier. Included with that formal request were statistics showing the financial impact of the park service’s offices in Beaufort.
Since that letter and analysis was first delivered, a new visitor spending analysis has been developed, showing that in 2022 over a half-million visitors toured Cape Lookout, generating nearly $26 million in sales for the county. Narrowing the numbers down for the impact on Beaufort, the park service peer-reviewed analytics show that since the opening of the Beaufort office in the summer of 2013 ferry ridership has grown from an initial count of 12,000 to last year with approximately 52,000 utilizing the Beaufort ferry site.
According to a recent news release from the park service, Island Express Ferry Service, the current holder of the park service contract, employs 14 people in its Beaufort office and leases a store and office space in the town. The park service visitors center in the town hall is staffed by a park ranger five days a week during peak visitation season. The news release goes on to note that last year the center received over 11,000 visitors, with the park rangers and visitor center volunteers making over 10,000 additional contacts during outreach and educational events in town.
In essence, the park service operated as a no cost mini-chamber of commerce for the town and county, which apparently the town board and its staff seem to discount.
The lack of response by the town board after numerous calls and correspondence by West should have been a clear signal that the town wasn’t really interested in working with the park service. Finally, the board deigned to discuss the issue during its Aug. 28 work session, at which time West was told that the board felt the arrangement was “not fair” to the town and that the park service should pay “fair market value” for its facilities.
The town board didn’t describe the “fair market value,” so West did his own research, determining that the rental fee for the visitors center would be in the range of $4000 to $4,600 per month and that the dock rental would be approximately $1,200 per month. The total annual facilities cost would be in the range of $60,000 to $70,000, not including any additional annual increases.
Granted, the town sees the park service as a federal agency with money to burn, but the reality is that the National Park Service is usually at the end of any federal budget and most often is not even mentioned as a valuable budgetary item. There is no question that the park service could not and cannot afford these charges, and even more so considering the last-minute addition to the lease negotiations.
To think that the town board and staff hadn’t considered this fact would be naïve at best. The town is, and has, found a way to politically tell the Cape Lookout Seashore that it’s not wanted any more. Considering the intrinsic value that the National Park Service offices brings to the town as a definite tourist draw, along with free staff to answer visitor questions, Beaufort was a definite beneficiary of the agreement.
In the long run this all may prove a benefit for the park service as the town prepares for reconstruction of its seawall and docks. Anyone who was in Beaufort in the 1970s can vividly remember the mess created as waterfront stores along the south side of Front Street were razed and the street and sidewalks replaced during the initial reconstruction of the town’s waterfront.
Now that the town’s bulkhead and docks will soon be scheduled for repair and improvements, possibly replicating the disaster experienced in the first reconstruction project, Cape Lookout National Seashore will not have to listen as visitors complain about the inconvenience and disruption brought on by the construction. Those responses will be left to town officials and businesses to provide.
Maybe the town has done the park service a favor, but in the process, it has done itself and the county a disservice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.