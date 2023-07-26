As the filing deadline ended Friday at the county’s board of elections, 74 candidates had filed to fill commissioner’s seats and 9 residents had filed to serve as mayor in their respective towns. Now that candidate filing for the county’s municipal elections is closed, the work begins for not only the candidates, but also the voters within the respective municipalities.
With the exception of Atlantic Beach, Indian Beach, Bogue and Cedar Point, which have only the number of candidates who have filed as seats to be filled, the remaining seven municipal races are competitive. Interestingly there is less interest or concern in board leadership with only one mayoralty race, Peletier, being competitive among the eight town races involving that position.
The interest on the part of candidates is obvious; now the focus falls on the voters in each of the towns. Will they care enough to go to the polls and make the decision as to who will guide their town for the foreseeable future?
Remarking on the record of municipal filings, Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish told News-Times reporter Brad Rich that she is not sure if a large number of candidates correlates with high voter turnout. In the 2021 municipal elections, she noted, only 5,500 voters showed up at the polls, a number that demeans the importance of the elections.
Arguably, Carteret County is one of the most well represented counties in the state, with 11 municipalities and a total permanent year-round population of approximately 69,000 residents. If every resident lived in one of the county’s municipalities that would represent one mayor and town council per 6,900 residents. But that is not the case. Only about 42% of the county’s population, 29,672 residents, are within an incorporated municipality with the other 58% residing in unincorporated regions of the county.
It is the county’s municipalities that provide the primary support for the county’s residents, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of tourists and part time residents who enjoy our beaches and waterways. These municipal elections have far more impact than just the immediate population of the respective towns, but they also impact the rest of the county as well.
Those residents in the unincorporated regions are reliant on county services or benefit from special tax districts that are served by a combination of county and municipal services such as fire and rescue. It is important for the municipalities to be vigilant as they prepare for expansion of services that will be utilized both directly by the taxpayers as well as serving their neighbors who may not live within the town’s limits.
Decisions such as parking, water and sewer expansion, public safety and roadway construction will have immediate impact on the residents within the towns but will, in a short period of time, impact the growth of the rest of the county. But the one fact remains that it is the voters and taxpayers of the municipalities that create the basic services that benefit the county and its economy.
With the impending completion of I-42, making a high speed connection between the Raleigh-Triangle market which will terminate at the county line, this year’s municipal elections will have a long lasting impact on the county’s future. All of the county’s municipalities are feeling the impacts of the growth, resulting in increased demands for services and subsequent financial pressures to provide these services, all of which puts more importance on the elected positions that will be filled this November.
The fact that seven municipalities have double to triple the number of candidates vying to fill boards in their respective towns is an indication that at least the candidates see the importance of serving on the municipal boards.
In the eight mayoral races, it is interesting to note that all are benign, with the exception of Peletier, where incumbent Dale Sowers is challenged by Larry Rhue. The disinterest in the other races may indicate comfort with the leadership role of mayors while at the same time recognizing that mayors are limited in their voting to only cases of tie votes, which seldom happen.
From east to west, from the mainland to the beach towns, municipal board meetings have become more intense, and in some cases outright contentious, as citizens and town council members debate just how to prepare for the growth. These issues have obviously spurred greater interest in serving, but now the question goes to the desire of the voters to engage.
Most recent election board records show that the county has approximately 55,000 registered voters. Just for argument’s sake, if those voters were spread equally between municipal residents and county residents, 42% of that total would be 23,100 voters who can participate in this year’s municipal elections. But as the Board of Election director noted, only 5,500 voters cast ballots in the 2021 municipal races, a mere 24% turnout of the total potential.
The final race is still months away, but the voters who have the privilege of casting a ballot in the upcoming municipal races should begin now to consider the issues that will be decided by the soon-to-be-elected new town boards, and to make a commitment to show up at the polls. The candidates have made the effort, it is now up to the voters to pull their weight and participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.