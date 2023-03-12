Two hours after Sunday officially begins, 2 a.m. nationwide, the country will initiate its annual charade of altering time to save daylight. Pardon the obvious pun, but it is long past the time for government to set a standard and then leave our clocks alone.
The idea of Daylight Savings Times (DST), according to casual historical research, was first broached in a satirical piece by the stalwart American philosopher Benjamin Franklin, who, with tongue firmly planted in cheek recommended that Parisians, with whom he partied till all hours of the night, should change their sleep schedule to save money on candles and lamp oil by getting up when the sun had crested the horizon.
While the initial concept was dedicated to making life enjoyable, it was an issue of crisis, particularly warfare, that motivated governments to institute standardized times and to establish daylight savings time.
The first national effort to “save daylight” by government dictate was initiated in Germany and Austria with the beginning of World War 1. In 1916, these two countries mandated that all clocks be advanced one hour beginning at 11 p.m. April 30, until the following October when time would be reset back one hour. Other European countries soon followed suit.
In 1918 United States initiated a similar program as the country was entering the “Great War that was to end all wars.” The program lasted only two years because it proved to be unpopular nationally. Several states attempted to maintain the scheduled clock changes for a period of time before it was determined to be unwieldy.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt initiated a second try of controlling daylight with a year-round DST or “War Time” which started in February 1942 and ended September 1945.
Following the war, the Federal Government relinquished its mandates of standardized times, allowing states and localities to choose the use of DST or Standard Time, which once again proved unwieldy for interstate commerce and communications.
In 1966, responding to confusion caused by the lack of standard application of DST as to start and stop dates, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, establishing one pattern across the country dictating the dates when clocks would be changed. Despite the federal mandate Arizona and Hawaii, along with certain counties within states, refused to participate.
Since President Lyndon Johnson signed the act it too has been subject to year-to-year changes on the start and stop dates based on the whim of presidents and Congress.
Dan Diamond, national health reporter for the Washington Post, noted that Americans are frustrated by the continuing application of an arbitrary decision and need to adjust clocks, “teeing up more evening sunshine but also a few days of confused circadian rhythms, missed appointments and groggy mornings from coast to coast.”
Diamond goes on to note that not only does this unnecessary change in our clock represent social and cultural inconveniences, it is also a health issue “Studies have also shown a greater risk of heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents in the days immediately after a time change.”
He writes that the American Medical Association endorses a permanent standard time versus the spring ahead requirement dictated at various times each Spring. “Committing to standard time has health benefits and allows us to end the biannual tug of war between our biological and alarm clocks,” Alexander Ding, an AMA trustee, said in a statement.
But just as there is no established date of initiation or conclusion for changing our clocks, there is no agreement in Congress as to which would be better to establish as the permanent clock setting- DST or Standard Time. The argument as to which time frame to use has split traditional coalitions, with partisan politics replaced by regional factions based on where time zones fall according to Diamond.
“Northeastern Democrats have joined with Southern Republicans; Californians with Carolinians. The tradition stretches back decades, driven by self-interest — daylight saving time in the winter would favor cities like Boston and Miami more than Indianapolis, which would see sunrise after 9 a.m. — and vexing Midwestern lawmakers like former senator Wendell Ford (D-Ky.), who for years was one of Congress’s foremost opponents of daylight saving time,” Diamond writes.
According to the Washington Post reporter, a 2022 Monmouth University Poll shows a lack of conformity on a permanent time solution with 44% supporting a permanent daylight saving time, 13 % wanting to maintain the standard time and 35% comfortable with the current system of changing clocks twice yearly.
Several states are debating the possibility of establishing their own procedures as to when and if the clock within their respective borders will be altered. This is a recipe for chaos. There is already time confusion with the established times zones, Eastern, Central, Mountain and West Coast. The establishment of independent state times within those zones will only create more confusion.
Since there is a divide in the country over when and how we direct our lives, this would be a good opportunity to put the issue before the public in the form of a national referendum in the next general election. We are confident that this one issue will give voters an excuse to find time to vote.
