As Morehead City’s town council considered paving a portion of the Katherine Davis Park during its July 11 meeting, one observer remarked that it reminded her of the lyrics from the Joni Mitchell song Big Yellow Taxi with the famous line, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
This remark was not meant to equate the approximate quarter acre park that has been a playground for children during the annual N.C. Seafood Festival or rallying point for a variety of events as paradise, but it does accurately portray the potential loss of what little green space still remains in downtown Morehead City. Only the efforts of council members Bill Taylor and Diane Warrender forestalled action that would have added 38 parking spaces adjacent to an existing parking lot that borders the park.
The three remaining council members, David Horton, Harvey Walker and George Ballou, all favored adding the parking spaces arguing that the town has a paucity of parking. “I think every parking space that the city has, every single one, is important,” Councilman Horton adamantly argued.
Councilman Ballou pointed to improvements for the property that have been identified in addition to adding parking, establishing a staging area for future events and adding lighting to the parking lot that borders the south side of the park. He, along with the other two proponents for the addition, noted that this concept has been studied for six years, shortly after the town purchased the park from the N.C. Railroad for $2.6 million. Also included in the sale were riparian rights for 10 boat slips on the town’s waterfront.
Ballou went on to note that he has spoken with nearby businesses as well as the representatives of the Seafood Festival and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament who all supported the added parking spaces.
Warrender challenged Ballou’s contention that nearby businesses supported the parking expansion, asking why no one he mentioned was present at the meeting while a contingent of opponents were present. She also noted that the town council has received numerous letters in opposition to the parking plans, but none favoring it.
When Mayor Jerry Jones called for a vote on Taylor’s motion to delay any action for further review of the park’s future, Horton and Walker voted no with Warrender and Taylor voting yes. Ballou, apparently lacking conviction of his arguments or the lack of public support from the business community, abstained, which according to city rules resulted in a yes vote.
The town council’s concern about the adequacy of parking is commendable. Parking first became an issue during the first N.C. Seafood Festival in 1987, which saw cars parked all along Shackleford, Shepard, Evans, Arendell and Bridges Streets, starting at 24th Street and extending downtown as tens of thousands of festival goers descended on the Morehead City waterfront for the weekend of food, crafts and entertainment.
With the anticipated completion of I-42 in seven years or sooner, providing a high speed connection from the Raleigh-Triangle market and terminating at the county line, Morehead City can expect an exponential growth of traffic and subsequent need for parking. But eliminating a green space that accommodates a variety of pedestrian activities and offers a respite from asphalt and concrete is not the answer.
The town should seek instead under-utilized brownfield spaces, such as empty building lots or possibly spaces in the commercial district for additional parking which, as many towns are discovering, are financially viable as paid parking. According to one city official, the town already has 1,053 parking spaces but as noted, more will soon be needed.
For years, towns have debated the benefit of free parking theorizing that malls, which offered free and supposedly convenient parking for shoppers, were drawing business from downtown merchants. The success of large shopping malls has waned as shoppers and visitors seek a more personal and varied experience that eclectic and smaller retailers offer in downtown settings, an experience that shoppers are willing to seek even if it requires walking.
Several studies have shown that people are willing to walk up to a quarter mile as part of their commute, and in some cities such as Atlanta that distance has extended to half mile if the destination justifies the effort. Considering the unique qualities of the Morehead City waterfront with its charter boat fleet, varied seafood restaurants, and a vibrant retail community, there is every reason for shoppers and visitor to make a reasonable walk from their cars to the town’s downtown commercial district.
By thinking proactively to re-purpose existing brownfield areas of the town that fall within a broad quarter-mile radius of the downtown district and the waterfront, Morehead City will generate more pedestrian traffic, which is far more beneficial for the merchants and in the process more enjoyable for the town’s customers.
Green spaces are a premium benefit for both residents and visitors alike. They not only offer a convenient resting place but they add to the visual attraction of the area and provide free space for events such as the children’s play area during the annual N.C. Seafood Festival.
The town council is to be commended for being concerned about parking. While it’s not a stressing need on a daily basis, it has been needed during peak events and will only become more of a challenge in near term. But depleting one of the few green spaces still remaining along the busy Morehead City waterfront is not the answer.
The town should heed the folksinger’s lyrics in her song Big Yellow Taxi which ends
“With a pink hotel, a boutique and a swinging hot spot/Don't it always seem to go/ That you don't know what you've got till it's gone?”
Once the town removes a portion of the park for parking, it won’t be long before the whole quarter-acre oasis of green is paved and the opportunity will be gone forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.