Carteret County was put on notice by the N.C. Department of Transportation recently that its roadways are going to need planning if the county hopes to be prepared for the growth in both permanent and tourist populations predicted to come in the next 25 years. Based on the rapid growth of state’s economy and population, this time frame may not be accurate.
During a meeting with the county’s transportation committee, Nadia Sarder, a member of the NCDOT’s planning division, noted that a travel demand model which uses current travel behavior, indicates that certain regions and roadways in the county will experience significant congestion within the next 25 to 30 years.
Though 25 to 30 years may seem to be a long way off, it is a reasonable time frame for planning, funding and building road and transportation systems under normal circumstances. B.J. Eversole, transportation planner with the Down East Rural Planning Organization, expressed concern about the time it takes to get road planning completed and funded, stating that projects not identified in a comprehensive transportation plan will not get state funding.
But the eventual construction of I-42, anticipated to be completed in the next ten years providing a fast connection from Raleigh to the Carteret County line, creates a situation for the county’s roadways that is abnormal.
The state’s population is already 10th largest in the country and continuing to grow. Much of that growth is in the piedmont section of the state, just four hours or less from the Crystal Coast beaches.
Early this week Gov. Roy Cooper announced the plans for a multi-billion dollar Toyota battery factory to be built in Greensboro within the next 10 years. Over the past two years, the N.C. Department of Commerce has announced major expansion plans for a variety of businesses such as Apple, Google and Amazon, all in the Raleigh-Triangle market. Now Toyota will build a first-of-its kind battery facility, expecting to employ over 1,700 people.
This population growth will be felt in our county as more residents take advantage of the tourist amenities in our area. And with the eventual construction of I-42, replacing U.S. Highway 70 which is littered with stop lights, we can expect an equally expanding growth in both tourists and permanent residents at the same rate and time.
These factors, noted in the DOT’s recent comprehensive transportation plan, should get the attention of all county residents and most specifically municipal and county planners.
One area of concern for the DOT officials was access to the county’s beaches. Because there are two bridges involved the DOT officials identified them separately, but when considering that both bridges lead to the same destination, they should be considered equally and jointly.
In the presentation to the transportation committee Ms. Sarder pointed to both the Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle bridges, stating that they are already approaching capacity and “will likely need some fixes to address congestion issues.” The fact that the DOT is already expressing concern about congestion on these two highway arteries now, ten years before I-42 will be completed, should be a wake-up call for the county’s transportation committee and the beach towns.
The solutions proposed by Ms. Sarder as “fixes” include additional lanes or the construction of a third bridge connecting the mainland with Bogue Banks or an alternative which she did not specify.
The third bridge idea has been discussed in the past but has failed to gain any significant interest due to resistance to adding another point of entry on to Bogue Banks and a lack of concern about the need. But conditions are changing fast and the county needs to take aggressive action to address the concerns identified by the DOT’s comprehensive plan, otherwise the potential damage of major highway congestion will be permanent with no solutions.
Carteret County assistant county manager Gene Foxworth noted that he has seen, in his career, the results of good and bad transportation planning. “I’ve seen really good transportation plans in the past that really serve the community well and I’ve seen really bad ones that didn’t serve the community well, and we’ll pay if we don’t get the right stakeholders and committee members here at the table.”
Having the right stakeholders involved is important but equally important is a realization that there is little time available to make the right decisions, which will require bold planning on the part of all the stakeholders.
