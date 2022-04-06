More than just humans are crossing our nation’s southern border with uncontrolled abandon; so too are tons of illegal drugs that are killing our country’s future. Rather than the federal government stopping this flow of destruction, states are left to solve the problem on their own with band-aid efforts that do nothing to solve the problem, and actually accommodate the continued use of illegal and highly dangerous drugs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded over one million deaths attributed to drug overdose since it first began keeping statistics in 1999. In that year the CDC reported just under 20,000 deaths caused by drug overdose. This past year the number has risen to over 100,000 deaths- an increase of 8% over the previous year and 30% over 2019.
As the country slowly emerged from one pandemic, COVID-19, suddenly attention was drawn to the swelling number of drug related deaths that a National Public Radio story described as an opioid epidemic.
Citing CDC statistics, the December NPR story noted that adults aged 35-44, the largest age group with the highest overdose death rates, experienced an increase of 33% from 2019-2020, But the other shocking statistics involved young people, ages 15-24, though smaller in total number, recorded a 49% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020.
The primary cause of these increased deaths is attributed to the use of synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, which accounted for almost two thirds - 56,516 of the total 91,799 – of recorded overdose deaths in 2020.
According to the national Drug Enforcement Agency, China is the primary source of fentanyl and related substances that are making their way into the U.S. with the aid of Mexican transnational criminal organizations (TCO’s) that transport drugs over the southern border.
Instead of hardening access to the country via the southern border, the Biden administration continues to enhance access and lower the barriers, figuratively and literally, that his predecessor President Trump initiated to staunch the flow of people and drugs now flowing across the border.
A recent AP story by Geoff Mullvihill details how states are now “scrambling to stem the destruction wrought by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids,” by attempting to reduce the risk to users by providing safe havens for drug users. New York City, for example, has opened a safe consumption site where street drugs can be consumed with medical supervision.
While providing medical assistance for the administration of illegal drugs is very costly and legally questionable, other communities are promoting other harm reduction efforts such as the needle exchanges and safe spaces for the drug users. Other efforts being considered are providing test strips, that addicts can use to test for drugs laced with fentanyl, and naloxone, a drug that can counter the effects of a drug overdose.
But reports from an experiment in Oregon are raising doubts about its effectiveness.
In 2020, Oregon voters approved a measure to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs. The possession of these drugs is a Class “E” violation instead of a felony. It results in a $100 fine which can be waived if the user calls an addiction hotline. There is nothing that requires the user to do more than just make the phone call to have the $100 fine removed.
The ballot initiative was sold to the voters as a way to enhance drug intervention through drug counselling facilities with funding coming from taxes generated by the state’s legal marijuana industry and supposedly, savings from reduction in incarceration and subsequent probationary supervision.
Now almost two years after the Oregon program began, the state is seeing paltry results. Out of the 2,000 citations issued in the past year, only 92 of those cited called the hotline and only 19 requested additional help, according to the organization in charge of the drug hotline.
More recent data provided to AP reporter Andrew Selsky shows that the number of opioid-related overdose emergency room and health care visits in the second quarter of 2021 were higher than the numbers the previous two years.
The growing drug problems go beyond the immediate impact on the users. It is destroying families, resulting in Social Services having to take children out of homes where the parents are constantly strung out on drugs. And the drug epidemic is creating other health issues for communities.
Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver recently presented a report to the county’s Consolidated Human Services Board showing a year over year increase in syphilis and HIV/AIDS. The county’s public health nurse Donna Faiella attributed these increases to a growing number of drug users sharing needles and engaging in prostitution to pay for their drug habits.
For syphilis cases, the county recorded a 900% increase in cases reported in 2021 in comparison to those recorded in 2020. The other communicable disease report that garnered the board’s attention was HIV/AIDS cases which increased 330% year over year, with 20 cases identified in 2021 versus only six cases recorded in 2020.
These statistics and reports are evidence that our country and its people are under attack from an insidious invader that is slowly and aggressively killing its future- illegal drugs.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is demanding that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland apply more enforcement and harsher penalties on fentanyl trafficking. “Fentanyl is killing Americans of all walks of life in unprecedented numbers, and the federal government must respond with full force, across the board, using every tool available to stem the tide of death,” he noted in a recent e-mail to the AP.
Poorly designed efforts by states to reduce the harm of drug addiction do nothing to solve the problem. These efforts serve only to delay the inevitable – the destruction of our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.