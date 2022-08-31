President Biden’s precipitous decision to forgive student loan debts of up to $20 thousand is generating much needed debate about fairness and value, but it does nothing to address the underlying problem- college education has become unwieldy and federally supported college loans only feed the problem
While the average citizen and the average American business must deal with economic realities of the moment such as recessions, those realities don’t apply to the country’s institutions of higher learning- colleges and universities. Where else will you find that the highest paid state employees are often times college coaches and, to a lesser degree college presidents and chancellors?
A recent story by News and Observer reporter Kate Murphey noted that N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodsen’s “nearly $2.3 million” financial package “put him at the top of his class,” making him the highest paid executives at a public doctoral university in the country last year. None of the other chancellors of the state’s remaining 15 campuses broke into the top 50 nationally.
To add insult to these numbers is the fact that most of these institutions don’t have to worry about the outcome because there is always a fresh audience at the door at the beginning of the academic year, with easy money in hand.
Laura Williams, a communications strategist and educator in Atlanta, Georgia, writing for the American Institute for Economic Research noted that not only are students and their parents becoming jaundiced about the benefits of a college education, so too are college professors.
As colleges and universities are raising tuition and fees, the benefits are accruing to the administrative structure and not to those teachers and students who are doing the actual work of education.
Using a report from Inside High Ed, Ms. Williams notes that an increasing number of the top minds are leaving academia to take on higher paying jobs in the private sector. The reason is money.
“Professors’ salaries have not benefited much from increasing enrollment and tuition,” she writes. “The number of full-time professionals who teach students has remained mostly unchanged and the salary paid to full-time professors has grown modestly compared to total college costs.”
According to her research, average college and university salaries for professors, adjusted for inflation, have risen only 9.5% over the past 50 years, while at the same time college tuition has risen 2,580% (two thousand five hundred and eighty percent).
As colleges and universities have expanded with highly refined facilities and services, they have raised tuition while simultaneously relying on non-tenured and part-time or adjunct professors. In essence, the institutions have had their cake and eaten it too.
So where is all the money generated from high tuition and fees going since it is not going to expanded educational services?
“Administrative and professional staff attached to the university, who neither teach nor conduct research, has been rising at twice the rate of student growth, and 10 times the increase for tenured faculty,” Ms. Williams explains. “Administrators now outnumber teaching staff two to one at schools (universities and colleges) nationwide.”
The AIER story notes that many of these administrative jobs are to ensure compliance with a variety of state and national mandates such as Title IX, which in some cases requires a full department. But there are other non-educational positions designed to enhance the students’ experience unrelated to education.
Among the administrative positions colleges and universities posted on HigherEdJobs.com are included Director of Student Wellness, Vibrant Campus Community Coordinator, Student Achievement Specialist and Assistant Director of Student Advocacy, that were noted in Ms. Williams’ story, to enhance the student experience, not necessarily their knowledge.
In addition to criticizing the expenditures by these institutions, Ms. Williams also raises another discomforting question, which is the value and need for college education. “It’s possible that far too many students go to college, and certainly far too many for the wrong reason. Sky-high costs, long completion times and lackluster post-graduation returns should give caution to those who trudge dutifully into ‘13th grade’…” she writes.
Yet when the government throws money at willing students to head off to college there is no incentive by either the purchaser (the student) or the seller, (the college or university) to economize or to even do a cost-benefit analysis. Both parties are comfortable that the money will keep flowing.
The AIER article note research done by New York Federal Reserve shows that increased tuition is directly correlated to easy financial support going to students noting that “an increase in the federal student loan maximum boosts demand from lower-income students by reducing their borrowing constraints.” The result is that “the increased ability to pay raises tuition for all students, and not just for aid recipients.”
There are a myriad of negatives with Biden’s student loan forgiveness decision, to include the legality of shifting the $300 to $500 billion price tag to the taxpayers, to the inequities it poses for those who have fulfilled their contractual agreement with the government and are now categorized as suckers.
But there is one good benefit. It does begin to peel the onion back on how and why colleges charge so much for so little return. It is time for the public to be better educated about the cost of higher education since it is the taxpayer who is paying the bill.
